The Victoria West girl’s basketball team is still trying to find its gel.
The Warriors were out of rhythm and struggled to find consistency in a 42-39 non-district loss to San Antonio Edison on Monday.
West (3-5) rallied from a nine-point deficit to take a 39-36 lead with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter thanks to five points from Shadow Gomez. She finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Thirty-one turnovers cost the Warriors the game.
“I’ve tried to put as many games in them as possible so we have more experience and playing time together,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “But we’re still making mistakes that cost us games. No. 1 is turnovers, no doubt about that.”
Edison didn’t regain the lead until the 1:59 mark in the fourth quarter.
West’s Marleigh Gomez rebounded a free throw during a 1-and-1 in the final nine seconds, but a miscommunication between Gomez and Dailynn Zarate led to the final turnover, and allowed Edison to run out the clock.
The Warriors are hoping they can remedy their mistakes before opening play in District 29-5A at home against Flour Bluff on Nov. 30.
“We need to start working as a team more,” said senior guard Shadow Gomez. “We need to come to practice, play 100% and know that we have each other’s back on the court. As long as we know we’re on the same page, we can make it together.”
West held a 16-14 lead in the second quarter before Edison went on a 15-4 run to close the first half with a 29-23 lead.
The Warriors shot 30% from the field in the first half, and finished the game 17 of 48 shooting. West was 3 of 15 from behind the 3-point line.
“I feel like we played hard,” Gomez said. “We didn’t give up, we worked as a team. We should have won. As long as we can say we played 100%, I think we’re good.”
West out-rebounded Edison 43-25, with the Warriors clearing 29 defensive boards. Jimenez hopes her team can build off that performance in next week’s district opener.
“I think we did a better job on the defensive boards, not so much on the offensive boards,” Jimenez said. “Many times, we were just getting one shot. So, we need to continue doing well on the defensive boards and pass it over to the offense. We’re just hoping for more consistency.
NON-DISTRICT
San Antonio Edison 42, Victoria West 39
Points: (W) Shadow Gomez 12, Marleigh Gomez 10, Brooke Henry 6, Dailynn Zarate 5, Mackenzie Falcon 4, Leilani Lee-Green 2.
Halftime: Edison 29-20. 3-pointers: S. Gomez 2, Zarate. Records: West 3-5.
