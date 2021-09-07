Victoria West knew they would get a test from district foe and No. 18 ranked Gregory-Portland on Tuesday night.
West wanted to prove itself against a state-ranked foe after dropping a match to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday.
“Coming into this game, we were all really excited knowing how much of an intense opponent this was,” said junior Caroline Cohen. “Even though we knew this was going to be a harder game, these are the games we love playing. We want the competition.”
They didn’t expect to struggle to keep a rhythm.
The Warriors (9-8, 2-2) held leads of 5-2 and 5-3 in the first and second sets. G-P would then go on a 23-9 run to close the first set while rattling off a 22-10 run in the second. The Wildcats would open the third set on a 5-0 run before sweeping the match.
West coach Alysia Hill lamented those missed opportunities after the Warriors swept the season series last year.
“Consistency, that’s one of the biggest things we were working on throughout the week,” Hill said. “Consistency was an issue tonight. The speed of the game was an issue.”
West posted 19 assists as a team on Tuesday with Kayden Clemons leading the way with eight. Madi Rendon had seven. The Warriors also utilized Bailey Dry in the third set to find that momentum that was lost
Though the consistency in the sets wasn’t there for the Warriors, their hitters acknowledge they could have done more to help setters.
“I think the passes, they weren’t the best,” said junior hitter Kaylee Steele. “But overall, we could do something with them. So, it’s up to the hitters to figure out how to get it over the net, the best spot to put it.”
The Warriors used any offense they could to try and break G-P’s runs. Rendon utilized a quick set successfully multiple times, including once in the first set to tie the game at 6-6.
When trying to regain lost momentum, sometimes Rendon’s method is the best to break a serve.
“In super tight games against a strong team like G-P, one thing you have to think about is being a smart player,” Cohen said. “Every time you go up for a ball, you want to pound it. But in tight games like this, you have to start thinking maybe the tip is better, maybe the roll or the deep push.”
The Warriors will use this game as a learning experience before welcoming Flour Bluff on Friday. Hill hopes to have the consistency in that matchup.
“I think this is a great match to learn from,” Hill said. “It shows the girls the level of competition they need to rise to, that they can aspire to. It helps us know the speed of the game so we can improve.”
District 29-5A
Gregory-Portland 3, Victoria West 0
West 14 15 14
Gregory-Portland 25 25 25
Highlights: (VW) Caroline Cohen 8 kills, 3 digs, 0.5 blocks; Dailynn Zarate 5 kills, 3 digs; Kaylee Steele 2 kills, 3 digs, 1.5 blocks; Abby Schley 13 digs, 1 assist; Kayden Clemons 8 assists, dig, kill; Madi Rendon 7 assists, 6 digs.
Records: Victoria West 9-8, 2-2; Gregory-Portland 23-7, 3-0.
