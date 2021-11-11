MCALLEN — Victoria West knew what McAllen Memorial was going to do in Thursday’s Class 5A, Division I bi-district game.

Memorial, a run-oriented triple option offense, was going to cram the ball down the Warriors’ defense behind a bevy of backs, like it did in 2020 when West won 61-35.

The Warriors couldn’t make the stops they needed as the Mustangs exacted revenge from a year ago, beating West 50-28 at DQ Fan Field at McAllen Memorial Stadium.

It’s the first time in program history that the Warriors have lost in the bi-district round.

“Our confidence was high throughout the game,” said senior Dion Green. “Just the mistakes hurt us. Everybody has mistakes.”

Memorial (10-1) rushed for 460 yards against West, a season-high mark for rushing yards allowed by the Warriors (6-5).

“I think they do a good job versus a lot of fronts,” said West coach Courtney Boyce.

West struggled with the Mustangs’ rushing attack right out of the gate. Memorial rushed for 148 yards in the first quarter, with touchdown runs of 60 and 26 yards from Marcos De la Cruz and Max Alaniz-Choy, respectively.

Alaniz-Choy added two more touchdown runs in the second quarter and rushed for 163 yards in the first half. He finished with 288 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.

“They played well, man,” said senior Kievan Myles. “I see nothing but excellence from them. They stepped up and played their hardest to take it home.”

West struggled to generate offense in the first half, posting 155 yards. The Warriors turned the ball over on downs on two of their first three drives. One of those came on a fake punt by Jordan Thibodeaux that was halted by the Mustangs’ defense to start the second quarter.

The Warriors responded to De la Cruz’s opening touchdown with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Braden Luedeker to Green. Luedeker scampered for West’s second touchdown on a 7-yard keeper just before the half to cut West’s deficit to 28-12.

With West trailing at halftime, Green wanted to try to spark a comeback for the Warriors.

Luedeker and Green connected twice in the second half as West was able to make it a one-score game at 36-28 in the third quarter.

Green finished the game with nine catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns to close his high school career.

“I wanted to take control of the game big time and be a leader to my team,” Green said. “We’re all family. We all have the same mindset and goals, so we all work hard.”

West finished the game with 392 yards of total offense and Luedeker was 24 of 38 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns. The Warriors posted 237 yards in the second half.

“It just shows a lot of heart from our guys,” Boyce said. “I’m real proud of them.”

Victoria West vs. McAllen Memorial stats McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28