Victoria West knows it must be tested if it hopes to snap a five-year playoff drought.
The Warriors were riding a four-game winning streak entering the 53rd Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday, including a win over Corpus Christi King in district play on Tuesday.
But the Warriors knew they would be up against a wall at their home tournament.
State-ranked foes Corpus Christi Ray and Boerne made the trek to Victoria, along with district opponents Corpus Christi Carroll and Corpus Christi King.
“Personally, I like challenging myself,” said West senior Angel Maldonado. “I like facing good teams. It brings out the fire in us. We’ve just got to stay hot.”
West’s bats went cold in its tournament opener against third-ranked Boerne in a 10-0 loss.
The Greyhounds (12-1) racked up nine hits, including three in a four-run second inning to go up 6-0.
Those six runs chased starter Ivan Ramirez from the game after two frames. Maldonado went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits.
Their counterpart, Xander Cloudy pitched efficiently through six innings, throwing 51 pitches and allowing three hits against three strikeouts. He walked one West batter.
“Unfortunately, we don’t play in a district where you get a game off,” said West coach Austin Molinaro. “So it’s good to see dudes that compete and play the right way. We’ve just got to that level. I think we have the kids that can do it. We just have to believe that we can do it.”
West (7-4) opened the game with a pair of singles from Beau Woods and Maldonado.
Boerne clamped down after that, retiring 12 of the next 13 Warriors.
“A good way to avoid that is to be aggressive,” Maldonado said. “If you see a strike, attack it. A good example is Beau attacking a first-pitch fastball. That’s all you need to do. Just put the ball in play.”
East rallies late for 10th win
East has been banking on growth to its young team after a five-win campaign last year.
The Titans rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to beat Rockport-Fulton 6-3 in the opening game of the VISD Classic.
It was East’s 10th win of the season.
“It’s a testament to the work they’ve put in this off-season, the summer and fall, and on a daily basis,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “It’s great to get the wins and we’ll enjoy them right after, but we’ve got to refocus. In this district, there’s no nights off. You’ve got to bring it every time you’re out there.”
The Titans (10-4) led 2-1 before the Pirates (4-4) took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. East was held hitless for four innings until its four-run sixth.
A lead-off double by Connor Mozisek sparked the rally. Brady Parker delivered the tying RBI before Josh Shannon put the Titans up for good with a squeeze bunt.
It’s the second time in as many games that Parker put East in position to win. He delivered six shutout innings on the mound in East’s win over Flour Bluff on Tuesday.
“He’s doing what we need him to do,” Kolle said. “He’s been clutch for us right now and that’s what we expect from him being a three-year letterman.”
Rico Gonzalez picked up the win in two innings of relief for starter Joey Lee. Gonzalez allowed one hit and a walk against three strikeouts.
Lee was lifted after five innings in which he allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two.
“I’m proud of Rico for coming in,” Kolle said. “He hasn’t pitched in a couple of weeks and did a great job on the mound for us.”
VISD Classic
Boerne 10, Victoria West 0
Boerne 240 121 — 10 9 1
West 000 000 — 0 3 2
W: Cloudy L: Ivan Ramirez. Highlights: (B) Cloudy 2 RBI; Kalob Sanchez 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Cole Phillips 1-1, 1 HR, 1 RBI; (W): Beau Woods 1-2; Angel Maldonado 1-2; Records: West 7-4, Boerne 12-1.
Victoria East 6, Rockport-Fulton 3
R-F 000 120 0 — 3 9 2
East 100 104 x — 6 6 0
W: Rico Gonzalez L: Kyle Novak. Highlights: (RF) Trent Upham 1-4, 2 RBI; Javier Vela 1-3, 1 RBI; (E) Caden Mozisek 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 2B; Brady Parker 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Records: East 10-4, Rockport-Fulton 4-4.
