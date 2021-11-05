Victoria West had the opportunity to steal a win over co-District 15-5A, Division I champion Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday night.

The Warriors led 17-0 at halftime against the Eagles and limited the visitors to 92 yards of total offense in the first half.

Instead, that 17-0 halftime lead sank to a gut-wrenching 26-24 loss for the Warriors after the Eagles converted two turnovers into touchdowns in the second half.

“They did a good job getting those turnovers and those are big,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “We’ve just got to come back. We’ve got to work on fixing it.”

West scored first on a 3-yard jet sweep from Braden Luedeker to D’andre Fillmore, which Fillmore set up with his sixth interception of the season on the Eagles’ opening drive.

Fillmore scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to put West up three scores.

“Our thoughts were high,” said senior center Josh Zatopek. “We were winning against one of the best teams, so our thoughts were high. Everyone was hyped, everyone was ready to come out for the second half.”

Out of the intermission, the Eagles scored 14 unanswered points to make it a 17-14 game with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

Backup-turned-starting quarterback Aiden Hinojosa completed touchdown passes of 10 and 35-yards to Cameron DeLaPena and Jonathan Gonzalez, respectively.

The Eagles were able to find a groove in the passing game for 155 yards after they were held to minus-3 yards through the air in the first half.

“Everyone came out like it was a brand new game,” said senior defensive lineman Araqua Franklin. “They got their momentum from each other, so they used that. When they scored, they just kept the momentum going.”

West had chances to break that momentum late in the game. On its four drives in the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored once, a 33-yard pass to senior Dion Green for a 10-point lead.

After being forced into a couple of third-and-long scenarios, West was also forced to pass after running the ball to chew up the clock.

The Eagles forced a punt and scored on the ensuing drive before intercepting Luedeker for a second time on the very next West possession. Nick Reyes went 35 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 2:45 left.

“They were in man coverage and I have faith in my guys,” Boyce said. “Our guys were doing a good job of protecting up front, but [Vets] was doing a good job of rushing to the passer. It was a ballgame that went back and forth.”

Luedeker finished the game 13 of 27 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns against a pair of interceptions. The sophomore also carried the ball eight times for 50 yards.

“I saw a lot of drive, even after the interceptions,” Zatopek said. “He was going against a really good defense. Knowing we can score against them, it’s gonna give us more of a drive to be better.”

West will play McAllen Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in the Class 5A bi-district round.

Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 26, Victoria West 24