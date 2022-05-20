MARION — It was always going to be tough for Victoria West.

After losing 4-3 in a 13-inning war of attrition with Georgetown in Game 1 of their Class 5A regional semifinal series on Thursday, the Warriors would have to dig deep to stave off elimination in Game 2.

“It was a very exhausting game. It was a really hard-fought, long battle,” said senior shortstop Katarina Zarate. “But we just knew whatever the outcome was, we just had to bounce back and do whatever it took.”

West was stymied by Georgetown’s pitching and held to only one hit and a pair of walks in a 12-0 mercy-rule loss in five innings on Friday.

It’s the second consecutive year West’s season ended in the regional semifinals, something that had never happened prior to 2021.

“It means a lot to me,” said senior Maliea Huerta. “These were my first friends when I moved here (in fifth grade), and I got to grow up with them.”

Grace Weiler had the lone hit for West with a base hit off Cambree Creager in the fourth inning. Creager struck out six across five innings pitched.

The Lady Eagles (32-3) held the top of West’s lineup hitless Friday, a first for the Warriors (28-11) this postseason.

Sydney Harvey, Zarate and Marisa Rosales were hitting a combined 31-for-62 in the five previous playoff games for West.

“They’re just a really great team, and they’re a really great group of girls, and they’re tough,” Zarate said. “But we knew they were going to be tough. We did all we could do,. We fought. That’s all I can ask for.”

West finished the series 3-for-17 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

The lone opportunity in Game 2 for West came in the first inning after Harvey reached second on a wild pitch. Zarate and Rosales struck out, and Huerta flied out to center field to end the threat.

“We had to come out with bats rolling,” said coach Jody Thompson. “We knew pitching was going to be tough. We went 13 innings with (Alexis James), which is two games. They saw her a lot.”

Nine of Georgetown’s 12 runs came in the third inning, which former Texas A&M commit Isa Torres led off with a solo home run before James was eventually chased from the game.

She also had an RBI single in the third after delivering the walk-off hit for the Lady Eagles on Thursday.

Georgetown sent 13 batters to the plate in the third and went 5-for-7 for eight RBIs with runners in scoring position during the inning.

It was essentially a knockout blow to West, which escaped danger the previous inning to allow just one run and strand two batters after three consecutive hits.

“It was very tough,” Harvey said of responding to Georgetown. “Just being on base, I hoped that would motivate everybody else to have a good at-bat and try to get me in and get something started. We needed some kind of progression.”

CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Georgetown 12, Victoria West 0

Georgetown 019 02 — 12 12 0

West 000 00 — 0 1 2

W: Cambree Creager L: Alexis James. Highlights: (G) Isa Torres 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI; Sam Swan 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Braylin Pannill 2-for-3, 3 RBI; (W) Grace Weiler 1-for-2. Records: Georgetown 32-3; West 28-11.