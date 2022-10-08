CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West suffered its first district loss of the season in a 45-31 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday.
The Warriors (2-4, 2-1) trailed by five at halftime before being outscored 17-8 in the second half. West’s only touchdown of the second half came in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors posted 393 yards of total offense compared to 627 by Veterans Memorial (4-2, 3-0).
Junior quarterback Camden Repper completed 17 of 31 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and added 55 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He also threw two interceptions.
Sophomore receiver Dajavius Steen caught seven passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.
D’andre Filmore intercepted a pass and Carter Nelson recovered a fumble for West’s defense.
Those were two bright spots on a night when the Warriors surrendered 325 passing yards to the Eagles’ Elijah Durrette, who completed 15 of 27 passes for four touchdowns, and scored a rushing touchdown.
Luke Moya racked up 164 of Veterans Memorial’s 302 rushing yards and scored a touchdown.
West will travel back to Corpus Christi in Week 8 to face Ray.