Turnovers sealed Victoria West’s fate in its District 15-5A, Division I opener with Flour Bluff Friday night.
The Warriors (1-2, 0-1) committed three turnovers on three straight drives in the first half of a 66-13 loss at Memorial Stadium. That spurred the Hornets to score on six consecutive drives in the first half.
In total, the Warriors would go on to commit five turnovers in the loss and the Hornets would score touchdowns off each turnover.
The 66 points scored by Flour Bluff are the most allowed in program history by West. It was also the second-largest margin of defeat behind a 56-point loss to Richmond Foster in 2016.
Head coach Courtney Boyce was the first to accept fault for Friday’s result.
“I took ownership. As the head coach, you’ve gotta take ownership,” Boyce said. “That’s what we’ve gotta do and make sure we’re not pointing fingers. Flour Bluff is a really good football team. Mistakes, they took advantage of them and we made too many.
“When the mistakes start, we just have to keep them from rolling downhill. We put our defense into some awful situations against a good football team.”
The Hornets scored touchdowns on seven of their nine first half drives. They scored two touchdowns on their five possessions in the second half.
The Warriors were able to post 296 yards of total offense while Flour Bluff put up 511 yards of total offense, 360 of which came on the ground.
Jeremiah Baldwin's 19-yard touchdown pass to D'andre Fillmore and Braden Luedeker's 36-yard pass to Darrian Lacy were West's only scores of the game.
“Honestly, I feel there’s a great deal we can learn from it,” Boyce added. “I think we’ll be able to fix a lot. But there were some good things that happened tonight. We made some good throws and catches, made some solid runs.”
Fillmore and Dion Green were kept quiet due to the turnovers by West. Fillmore had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Green had 101 total yards to his name.
“I don’t think Flour Bluff was shutting them down, it was turning the ball over,” Boyce said. “We turn the ball over and they don’t get to touch the ball, bottom line.”
After being figuratively hit in the mouth by Flour Bluff, the Warriors hope they can take this lesson into their next seven district games.
“We just need to work harder than we ever did in practice so we can be ready for the next game against King,” Green said. “That (loss) took a toll on us more, honestly. This is a big learning experience. This game show us what we need to work on more.”
West has a bye week next week before traveling to Corpus Christi King on Sept. 24.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
