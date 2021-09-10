Victoria West vs. Flour Bluff Football
Victoria West’s Dion Green rushes down the field with the ball during Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game between Victoria West and Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Turnovers sealed Victoria West’s fate in its District 15-5A, Division I opener with Flour Bluff Friday night.

The Warriors (1-2, 0-1) committed three turnovers on three straight drives in the first half of a 66-13 loss at Memorial Stadium. That spurred the Hornets to score on six consecutive drives in the first half.

The 66 points scored by Flour Bluff are the most allowed in program history by West

A 19-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Baldwin to D’Andre Fillmore at the 9:09 mark in the first quarter knotted the game at 7-7. The Warriors were able to post 296 yards of total offense while Flour Bluff put up 511 yards of total offense, 360 of which came on the ground.

West enjoys a bye week next week before traveling to Corpus Christi King on Sept. 24.

For a full recap of Friday's game between West and Flour Bluff, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com

