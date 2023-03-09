“We’re just young. We’re learning,” Molinaro said. “Tournament season, you have guys that don’t really pitch all the time. They’re just throwing bullpens, so it’s just getting them used to being in the game.”
Sophomore Hayden Michalk got the start for the Warriors at pitcher. He surrendered three hits before Molinaro called for freshman Phillip Munoz to relieve him after West got down 5-1 following the third inning.
The Warriors struggled in the fourth inning behind Munoz, who walked three batters, as they allowed five runs to fall behind 10-1.
“I feel like we had a few mistakes, but we just have to work through it sometimes,” Munoz said.
“We just got to throw strikes, that’s what it comes down to, just being aggressive in the zone,” Molinaro said. “Our bad habit right now is that we give up walks, and then we make an error, and it comes back to bite us.”
The Warriors ended the game with six total errors, one of them leading to a run in the Eagles’ five-run fourth inning.
“(Errors) were very impactful,” said West first baseman TK Rollins. “Without those errors it’s a much closer game, but we just got to work on that stuff.”
Rollins ended the game going 2-for-3. He was able to provide the Warriors’ dugout with a spark after a solo home run in the sixth inning.
“It would have felt better if we were winning but it still felt good,” Rollins said.
Channing Trahan recorded the Warriors’ first RBI on a sacrifice fly that brought in Jason Bernal in the first inning.
West will wrap up Day 1 of tournament facing off against Tomball Kings. The Warriors open Day 2 with a game against Beeville at 9 a.m. and close the day against San Antonio Homeschool at 7 p.m.
VISD Tournament — Day 1
Pleasanton 320 500 0 — 10 6 1
Victoria West 100 001 0 — 2 7 6
W: JJ Arredando. L: Hayden Michalk. Highlights: (P) Cade Segura 1-for-4, 3 RBI’s, R; JD Guerra 2-for-4, RBI, R; Ryan Benavides 2-for-4, 2 R; RBI; C. Hehman 1-for-4, 2 RBI; (W) TK Rollins 2-for-3, HR; Jason Bernal 1-for-4, R; Justis Trenck 1-for-4; Beau Woods 1-for-3. Records: Pleasanton 9-2-1, West 4-7-1.