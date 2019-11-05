WOODSBORO – Going into the playoffs, the Warriors knew they would have to take their game to a higher level.
“We just all worked together and tried to work with each other all week,” said Madyson Samford, a Victoria West senior. “We were there for each other to help and try to encourage each other all the time and explain things to the younger players.”
Victoria West (35-7, 16-0) came into its matchup Monday with Calallen riding a high. After securing an unbeaten district season last week, they came out and shut down Calallen, winning the match in three sets: 25-14, 25-19, 25-10.
The Warriors settled in early and were never threatened throughout the first set. West scored six of the last seven points to put the set away. Calallen put up a fight early in the second set and led 10-9, but West pulled away, scoring nine straight points, and then took the set.
West closed things out with a dominant third set to advance to the area round next week in a game that is to be announced later.
“We just came out strong and did the things we knew we could do,” Rachel Goodwine said. “It was important for us to do our best, and we did everything like we practiced.”
This victory keeps a win streak alive that dates back two months, and West head coach Alysia Hill was encouraged by the performance.
“The teamwork was great tonight,” Hill said. “We can’t get out there and expect one person to play the whole back row. We expect everyone on the team to carry their load and not overplay or underplay but to play your role and play it strong. It doesn’t matter if you are on the court (or) on the bench; you play your role, and that is what makes this team great.”
But along with the encouragement, Hill saw room for improvement and wants her team to get better this week in practice.
“The biggest key for us was limiting our errors,” she said. “I thought there was a few moments where we gave points away, and we can’t do that against good teams like Calallen or in the next round, so we have to eliminate our unforced errors going forward.”
The Warriors will now prepare for an area-round matchup next week. Goodwine said the team can work on some things but knows they will be ready.
“We can definitely improve on our errors,” Goodwine said. “We just have to work on keeping the ball in play and making sure we’re ready for the next team."
West has made it this far in the playoffs each of the past two seasons but failed to advance further. Samford is confident that they will get over the hump this time around.
“We just need to keep working hard and keep pushing through,” she said. “If we do that, I know that we can win next week.”
Victoria West 3, Calallen 0
West: 25, 25, 25
Calallen: 14, 19, 10
Highlights: (VW) Madyson Dybala 13 digs, 1 assist; Leah Gonzales 1 assist; Rachel Goodwine 8 digs, 9 kills, 1 block; Piper Kallman 6 digs, 5 kills, 13 assists, 1 block; Toni Ramirez 3 digs, 6 kills; Erin Reynolds 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 blocks; Aliana Rojas 5 digs, 1 block; Kia Wilborn 6 digs, 13 assists
