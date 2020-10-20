Erin Reynolds has noticed a change at Victoria West in its past few matches.
The Warriors’ senior outside hitter and her teammates realize that they can be a force this season.
“Things had been building for us,” Reynolds said. “After we beat (Corpus Christi) Carroll on last week it was just like a realization that ‘Oh we can play really good when we play together and are in sync.’”
West (8-2, 8-2) came into Tuesday riding a four-match winning streak and kept that going against Victoria East (0-10, 0-10,), sweeping its in-town District 29-5A rival in three sets — 25-18, 25-10, 25-10.
East hung around in the first set, but West scored eight of the final 10 points to take an advantage.
“We had a good start but we have to grow in our maturity sometimes,” said Victoria East head coach Shaun Miller. “It’s not just the physical part, it’s the mental part and that’s the thing that has to keep getting better. We have no seniors and just two returners. It’s a new level of play for these guys and so they’ve been learning by fire.”
West didn’t waste time building a lead in the second set, going up 10-2 and never looking back and took complete control of the match.
It was more of the same in the third set, as West built up another lead and didn’t let East gain any momentum.
“Even whenever we were down, we got up and fought,” said Devanie Armstrong, an East junior. “We just have to keep working and pushing and we’ll be a better team. Next year I think we’ll be a lot better.”
Reynolds faced East for the final time in her high school career and she was happy that the Warriors kept their streak alive.
West is now 22-0 against East in the schools’ histories.
“It was really important to get this win over East,” Reynolds said. “It’s always our goal to beat them every year and I wanted to go out on a good note.”
The Warriors will have an important three-game stretch coming up, with games against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland, who along with West make up the top four teams in the district.
“Every one of those games is huge for us, but we’re up for the challenge,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “This is great competition in this district so we’re looking forward to it and it’s very exciting and challenging.”
With playoffs on the horizon, the Warriors are pushing themselves to be prepared for better competition.
“We just have to not be satisfied,” Reynolds said. “Every day we have to get better and be better prepared for whoever we are going to end up facing.”
East is still looking for its first win and will be up against Corpus Christi Moody on Friday. The Lady Titans came within a set of beating the Lady Trojans last time they met.
“We just have to keep practicing and pushing ourselves everyday,” Armstrong said. “If we keep that up and keep our mentality right, we can get this win by the end of the season.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Victoria East 0
West 25 25 25
East 18 10 10
Highlights: (E) Devanie Armstrong 12 digs, 1 assists; Sarah Castaneda 6 assists, 1 ace; Olivia Conley 2 digs, 4 kills, 1 block; Abigail DeDear 3 digs, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 block; Trinity Morris 2 digs, 4 kills, 8 assists; Hayden Ramirez 7 digs, 7 kills; Anahi Sagaki 8 digs, 1 kill; Emily Wall 3 digs, 1 block. (W) Leah Gonzales 33 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills; Aliana Rojas 5 digs, Sawyer Broughton 1 dig, 9 kills; Madyson Dybala 1 assist, 4 digs; Kaitlyn Girndt 1 dig; Abigail Schley 2 assists, 5 digs; Rachel Goodwine 5 digs, 8 kills; Erin Reynolds 10 kills; Kanella Cohen 1 dig, 2 kills; Caroline Cohen 8 kills. Records: East 0-10; West 8-2.
JV: West 2-0. Freshman: East 2-1.
