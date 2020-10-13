Madyson Dybala can sense the chemistry growing with her Victoria West teammates.
The Warriors’ senior libero knows that chemistry will be crucial for a run towards the end of District 29-5A play and in the playoffs.
“At the beginning of the season, we we’re a little slow, but we’ve really picked it up, working hard in practice and working together as a team,” Dybala said. “We’re connecting a lot better with the hitters and setters and our defense has improved.”
West (6-2,6-2) had won two straight games into Tuesday’s game against Corpus Christi King and we’re looking to continue its success.
The Warriors swept the Mustangs, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.
“It seems like whenever this team’s back is against the wall that they really just push through and find a way to dig deep, and that’s what I love about them” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “I love the grit and determination they have when they get in those situations, we just can’t rely on that all the time.”
King kept things close in the first set, but the Warriors eventually pulled away.
The Mustangs grabbed an early lead in the second set, but West found its bearings, going on streaks of four straight points three different times.
“We did a pretty good job tonight,” Dybala said. “I can still improve on reading the hitters and serve receive, but I feel like I did pretty well encouraging the team and talking."
The game was tight again in the third set, as King pulled within 22-21, but the Warriors scored the last three points to secure the sweep.
“We have to come in focused,” Hill said. “There was some slow starts early in sets, and any team that starts off slow should be able to learn to come in aggressive. That’s what we’re going to have to focus on is coming in and starting off strong from the beginning of the match and staying, staying that way and finishing strong.”
While the Warriors haven’t gotten off to the start that Dybala wanted, she still has high expectations for the team.
“My biggest goal for this season was to be undefeated, but that’s gone now,” she said. “What we have to do is just keep getting stronger and I want us to make it to playoffs and go as deep as we can.”
West will look to continue its win streak Friday, when it faces Corpus Christi Carroll. Then next Tuesday, a cross-town rivalry is on the docket as West and East collide.
“We start the second half of district Friday against Carroll,” Hill said. “I think we just need to work on sharpening up our focus and sharpening up our skill. We also have to keep working on playing smarter not harder, and continuing to grow and becoming more confident in our ability.”
Victoria West 3, CC King 0
Victoria West: 25 25 25
King: 18 20 21
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 2 kills, 6 digs, 32 assists, 1 ace, Aliana Rojas 13 digs, 1 ace, Sawyer Broughton, 8 kills, 4 digs, Madyson Dybala, 12 digs, Kaitlyn Girndt 1 dig, Abigail Schley 7 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace, Rachel Goodwine 11 kills, 8 digs, 2 assists, Erin Reynolds, 15 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 2 aces, Caroline Cohen, 3 kills.
Records: Victoria West 6-2, 6-2 in District 29-5A
