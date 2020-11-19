KINGSVILLE — Victoria West defeated Mission Veterans Memorial in the Class 5A bi-district round Thursday to advance to the area round of the playoffs.
The Warriors (13-5) swept the Patriots (10-3) 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 led by 37 assists and 8 digs from Leah Gonzales, 19 digs and 10 kills from Rachel Goodwine and 12 kills and 3 digs from Sawyer Broughton.
Veterans Memorial went into the game as a first seed while West was the fourth seed after finishing tied for second in District 29-5A.
This is the 11th straight year the Warriors have made it to the area round of the playoffs.
West will play the winner of Brownsville Lopez and Mcallen Rowe. Rowe is the second seed and McAllen is the third seed.
Class 5A bi-district
Victoria West 3, Mission Veterans Memorial 0
West: 25 25 25
Vets: 19 23 15
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 37 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace; Aliana Rojas 3 digs, 1 kill, 2 aces; Sawyer Broughton 12 kills, 3 digs; Madyson Dybala 11 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Abigail Schley 2 aces, 5 digs; Rachel Goodwine 19 digs, 10 kills, 2 aces; Erin Reynolds 10 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Kanella 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Caroline Cohen, 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.
Records: West- 13-5; Veterans Memorial- 10-3
