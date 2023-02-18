Victoria East diver Sarah Hagan
Victoria East diver Sarah Hagan will compete in the UIL Class 5A state meet Friday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin. Hagan finished third at the Region VIII meet.

 By Mike Forman | mforman@vicad.com

AUSTIN — Victoria West's Shelby Travis and Victoria East's Sarah Hagan competed in the preliminaries at the UIL State Swimming & Diving Meet on Friday at the Lee & Joe Texas Swimming Center.

Travis, a junior, placed 20th in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:00.25, and 22nd in the 500 freestyle in a time 5:33.89.

Travis won both events at the Region VIII meet.

Hagan, a sophomore, placed 22nd in one-meter diving with a score of 188.65.

Hagan finished third at the regional meet.

The top 16 finishers in each event advanced to Saturday's finals.

