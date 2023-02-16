Shelby Travis and Sarah Hagan had different experiences at the Region VIII-5A meet, but wound up with similar results.
Travis, a junior at Victoria West, breezed to wins in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle, while Hagan, a sophomore at Victoria East, wasn’t certain she finished third until the one-meter diving results were announced.
Travis and Hagan have qualified for the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet, which gets underway Friday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Travis earned her first trip to the state meet with times of 1:59.68 in the 200, and 5:29.17 in the 500.
“I had less competition than I usually do,” Travis said. “Nobody was right next to me.”
Hagan scored 332.50 points, which put her in third place by 16.20 points.
“I didn’t know I made it until the last dive,” Hagan said. “It was a pretty good dive, but I’m pretty insecure so they were announcing it. They were announcing fourth place and it wasn’t me and so I knew I had gotten at least third and made state.”
Neither Travis nor Hagan had participated in their current event until their freshman year.
Travis swam before high school, but never competed in an event of more than 100 yards.
“My coaches put me in and I just kept doing it,” she said. “I’ve improved a lot. More technique and training has helped me. I’ve learned how to pace myself and how to actually go fast.”
Travis owns school records in both events and trains specifically for longer distances.
“In the 200, I try to sprint the first 100 and just survive for the next 100,” she said. “In the 500, I try to keep a good pace the whole time and really stay the same.”
Hagan made the transition from gymnastics to diving when she began high school.
“It was harder than I thought it would be,” she said. “In gymnastics, you land on your head, you die. In diving, you have to learn to land on your head so it was tough at first to break the cycle I had going on.”
Hagan, who trains in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, has become more comfortable on the board.
“I’ve gotten better skills and I think my technique has improved,” Hagan said. “I think I’m out of the transition position from gymnast to diver and I’m just a diver.”
Travis goes into the state meet seeded 20th in the 200 and 22nd in the 500. Hagan is seeded 15th in one-meter diving.
“For the 200, I want to get in the A final (top eight),” Travis said..” For the 500, I just want to get my best time.”
“My goal is just to make the finals (top 16),” Hagan said.