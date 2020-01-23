Victoria West’s Cristina Cervantes has had to battle through shoulder injuries, but she’s determined to end her senior season in a positive way.
The Warriors have a good shot to end El Campo’s string of seven consecutive girls District 27-5A titles on Friday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
“I want to go out with a bang for sure,” Cervantes said. “I think this is our year. We’re pretty sure.”
West coach Kathleen Fitzgerald also believes a team title is within reach.
“I feel like the girls have put in more than enough work to come out on top,” she said. “If they continue to put in work, they can show off their times in the pool.”
The Warriors should also have a number of swimmers finish in the top six and qualify for next week’s Region VII-5A meet.
“Our goals are obviously to win, but we want our best times too out of that,” Fitzgerald said. “Regionals is the forefront of all that. We have a lot of swimmers and if they follow through with what we’ve been doing in and out of the pool, I think we’re going to have a lot of swimmers go to regional.”
Fitzgerald has no doubt Cervantes will be among those qualifying.
“I have been very happy with the way she’s been leading the team,” Fitzgerald said. “She had to overcome some injuries, but she has been putting in the work.”
Cervantes plans to attend Texas A&M and major in engineering. She realizes a competitive swimming career that began when she was 9 years old will soon come to an end.
“I don’t want to think about it right now,” Cervantes said. “I’m sure it will hit me right at that meet. I plan to keep swimming. I like swimming just in general. I don’t do it just to compete.”
Taking the plunge
Diving was a mind game for Victoria West’s Tanner Luke.
Luke, a junior, had never participated in competitive diving before this season, but has made great strides in the event.
“It just takes guts,” Luke said. “Your body can physically do it, but mentally you’ve got to get through it and try them all.”
Luke looks to top a small field in the one-meter event at the district meet.
Luke also competes in swimming for the Warriors and tries to divide his workouts, spending about an hour on the board and an hour in the pool.
He admits some of his swimming teammates get perturbed when they see him at the other end of the Aquatics Center.
“They get a little upset when they see us hanging out in the hot tub or hanging out talking while they’re doing a hard workout,” he said.
But Luke and his teammates know any points he scores will help the West boys in their bid to bring home a fourth straight district championship.
Divers are required to do 11 dives and must receive a score in 10 dives to place.
Luke recently won the VISD Invite and has been working hard to perfect his dives for the district meet.
“You have to overcome the fear of pulling some of the flips,” he said. “The hardest part is probably the form. It’s really tedious. You have to do them over and over to get everything perfect. Sometimes judges are really hard on that so you’ve got to perfect it.”
NOTES: The regional meet is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land.
