AUSTIN – Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet.
Shepherd, a junior, had a time of 1:06.92 in the consolation finals on Saturday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
She dropped from the time of 1:07.47 she had swam in Friday’s preliminaries.
Shepherd also finished 16th in the 200-yard individual medley.
She had a time of 2:13.57 in the consolation finals after swimming 2:13.75 in the preliminaries.
