VISD swim meet
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd competes in Saturday’s VISD swim meet at the VISD Aquatic Center.

 Kayla Renie | krenie@vicad.com

AUSTIN – Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet.

Shepherd, a junior, had a time of 1:06.92 in the consolation finals on Saturday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

She dropped from the time of 1:07.47 she had swam in Friday’s preliminaries.

Shepherd also finished 16th in the 200-yard individual medley.

She had a time of 2:13.57 in the consolation finals after swimming 2:13.75 in the preliminaries.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.