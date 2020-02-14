AUSTIN – Victoria West's Vivian Shepherd qualified for the consolation finals in two events at the UIL Swimming & Diving State Meet on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
Shepherd, a junior, placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke, and 16th in the 200-yard individual medley during the preliminary round.
Shepherd had a time of 1:07.47 in the 100 breaststroke, and 2:13.75 in the 200 individual medley.
Hallettsville's Callie Edmonds finished 20th in the 100 backstroke, and 22nd in the 100 freestyle.
Edmonds, a sophomore, had a time of 1:02.25 in the 100 backstroke, and 55.67 in the 100 freestyle.
Shepherd and Edmonds were making their first appearance at the state meet.
The finals are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
