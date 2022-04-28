Victoria West is ready to turn the page.

The Warriors (17-8) finished the season third in District 29-5A with an 11-4 mark, after sharing the district title with Corpus Christi Carroll a year ago.

After dropping a seeding game to Carroll last season, West turned the corner and made a historic run to the regional semifinals. The Warriors’ previous best was an area round appearance in 2012.

The Warriors are ready for lightning to strike twice with seven returning starters from last year’s playoff run.

“Last year, we always played for each other and we were really close,” said senior shortstop Katarina Zarate. “We didn’t let negative things get to us. I think this year, it’s the exact same way. All of us are really close and we get along really well. Playing for each other comes really easy.”

West dropped its season finale to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 11-5 on Saturday. But coach Jody Thompson reminded the team it had no bearing on the future.

She wants the Warriors to focus on what’s in front of them — a one-game bi-district clash with Mission Veterans Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday in San Diego.

“I told them after the game Saturday, ‘We just have to put our head down and keep moving,’” Thompson said. “I know where their talent and physical capabilities are, and I think we’ve been working really hard on their mental game. I think they’re ready.”

Thompson knows last year’s experience will serve this year’s team greatly.

Perhaps it will benefit sophomore catcher Grace Weiler even more as she enters her second postseason campaign with plenty of playoff games under her belt.

“It gave me more experience and I’m expecting what it’s going to be like this year,” Weiler said. “Last year as a freshman, I didn’t really know what high school softball was like or playoffs. But I feel a lot more confident because I have a better understanding.”

The Patriots (16-8) finished second in District 30-5A after a seeding game, and hold a team batting average north of .300.

Veterans Memorial pitcher Jazmine Villareal figures to get the nod for Friday’s winner-take-all tilt. She boasts a 14-5 record this season, but allowed 18 runs on 15 hits in an 18-3 loss to Rio Grande City in Monday’s seeding game for first place.

West is ready to lean on its battle-tested resume from 29-5A when it squares off with the Patriots.

“We go in knowing it’s going to be a dogfight every game,” Thompson said. “I think going into playoffs, that’s one thing that’s going to help us. We don’t have blowout games. We don’t have easy competition. We have the tough games that will get us mentally and physically prepared for playoffs.”