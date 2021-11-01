After a run to the regional quarterfinals last year, Victoria West is ready to begin another playoff run in 2021.
The Warriors begin their run with a Class 5A bi-district matchup with Laredo Martin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Kingsville.
With only three players from last year's team, West wants to make sure the moment never gets too big for a group with little playoff experience.
“I think if we just focus on playing the game rather than playing in the playoffs, we’ll play well,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “If you mentally just put it in your mind that it’s time to play, that it’s game time, then the level of play should rise.”
West (20-14) is coming off a five-set win over Corpus Christi King in its regular season finale. In it, West junior hitter Caroline Cohen picked up a team-high 11 kills and seven players picked up kills.
That’s been the Warriors’ stamp over the last couple of weeks of the season as the team fully gelled.
“When our setters are connecting with our hitters, it’s obviously a positive thing,” Hill said. “So over time, over the course of the season, these girls are just getting better and better. That’s what any coach desires.”
Martin (26-8) finished its season tied for first place in District 30-5A with Mission Veterans Memorial before losing a seeding match.
Hill knows her team is set to get a stiff test right out of the gate from the Lady Tigers.
“Both teams are there to compete,” Hill said. “Both teams are going to come out on fire. Both teams are going to come out with the desire to win. That’s how it should be.”
West isn’t short on confidence entering the playoffs either.
The Warriors have won three consecutive matches and 11 of their last 13. They hope they can make it four straight against Martin.
“I’m very confident these girls are gonna continue to get better and play really hard,” Hill said. “Right now we’re in preparation mode for playoffs. It’s fun to be able to go to practice and prepare. So, we’re extremely confident.”
