Erin Reynolds and the Victoria West Warriors are sure of themselves early in their district schedule.
“We have a lot of confidence right now,” said Reynolds, a junior. “I feel like we can compete with anyone, and our entire team is playing so well.”
West faced off against the Calhoun Sandies on Tuesday in a District 30-5A matchup. The Warriors were strong on the night, winning in four sets: 25-5, 25-21, 18-25, 25-14.
With the win, West improved to 21-7 overall and remained undefeated in district at 3-0.
“When you come into Calhoun’s arena, you better be ready for a loud and jubilant crowd,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “And these girls were ready for that. The crowd was loud, but the girls stayed focused and, other than a few hiccups, did a tremendous job.”
West started the match in dominant fashion, scoring 18 straight points in the first set and pulling away from the Sandies to go up 1-0. The second set was much closer. Calhoun reeled off five straight points to bring things to 21-20, but West again came out ahead and claimed the set.
The Sandies rallied in the third set to remain competitive, but West shut Calhoun down in the fourth to take home the victory.
“I think as a whole team, we performed really well,” Reynolds said. “Anytime we were down a couple points, we would pick ourselves back up, and we responded every time we needed to.”
With the loss, Calhoun dropped to 11-10 overall and 1-3 in district.
Calhoun head coach Jenna Buzek said the team showed fight but they will need to get better from the start.
“The third set came around, and the team decided that they had to play and leave everything on the court,” Buzek said. “The team decided among themselves that they wanted to go out fighting. It was huge to get that third set. But then in the fourth, I don’t know if we got tired or complacent ... We have to be better.”
Buzek expects Calhoun to compete at a high level in district, and said the Sandies will have to improve quickly.
“There are some kinks that we still have to work out, but we’re running out of time at this point,” she said. “From this point forward, we have to win. We have to push. We have to play. There are no excuses.”
Sophomore Savannah Lane said the Sandies had been looking forward to their district home opener and had a positive outlook on the game.
“We had been waiting for this moment since the season started,” Lane said. “We just have to keep working on covering for each other better. But we did a great job of not getting down on ourselves and fighting tonight. It just wasn’t enough.”
Hill hopes for West to keep up their performance throughout district.
“Everyone bounced back in that fourth set so well,” Hill said. “For them to come back mentally, showing the gut and grit that they have, and for them to dominate that fourth set was a blessing to see and shows that they’re prepared for the grind of district.”
District 30-5A
Victoria West 3, Calhoun 1
Victoria West 25 25 18 25
Calhoun 6 21 25 14
Highlights: (W) Madyson Dybala 24 digs; Leah Gonzales 1 block, 2 digs, 6 kills; Rachel Goodwine 20 digs, 11 kills; Sydney Harvey 4 digs; Piper Kallman 14 assists, 8 digs, 7 kills; Toni Ramirez 6 digs, 11 kills; Erin Reynolds 1 assist, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 8 kills; Aliana Rojas 6 digs; Kendal Wilkey 1 dig, 3 kills; Kia Willborn 29 assists, 5 digs, 3 kills. (C) Cassie Lane 1 kill, 9 assists, 5 digs; Paige Weaver 20 digs, 1 assist; Madison Stringo 3 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig; Rosie Orta 2 aces, 13 assists, 21 digs; Jacy Hroch 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Reggie Frederick 1 ace, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Cayori Williams 7 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Abby Foster 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Savanna Lane 2 aces, 2 kills, 10 digs; Emme O’Donnell 5 digs; Keri Grantland 1 dig. Records: Victoria West 21-7; 3-0. Calhoun 11-10; 1-3. JV: Victoria West 2-0; Freshman: Victoria West 2-0
