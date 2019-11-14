To say Jody Ybarra is excited for Victoria West to host a playoff game would be an understatement.
Ybarra, a junior middle linebacker, was a freshman when West last had a home playoff game. He watched the game two years ago, but this time will be part of the starting unit.
“It’s incredible,” Ybarra said. “Words can’t describe how great it is. This is our territory, our home, and we’re going to bring it.”
West (6-4) clinched second place in district and a home playoff game with a 22-7 win over Corpus Christi Ray last week.
It was a rain-soaked game both teams did their damage on the ground. Tyvon Hardrick ended the game with 150 yards and Donovan Harris added 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. West’s offense ended with 223 total yards.
“We’ve been doing really well in practice and then when we get to the games we haven’t turned the ball over,” said Chase Patek, who plays running back and receiver. “That’s helped a lot and that’s a big reason we’ve won these last five games. Now we have to go out there and just continue what we have been doing.
The Warriors defense held Ray to just 41 yards of total offense and Ybarra had 11 tackles in the game while Tyler Miller had 5 and James Avery had 4.
“We came together earlier this season and just decided that we needed to play better,” Ybarra said. “We have just been playing with our hearts and putting everything into it, we’ve just been continually playing hard and to the best of our ability and it has showed.”
West will face La Joya Palmview at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Memorial Stadium in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Warriors have now won five straight games and have averaged over 33 points per game during the streak while allowing under 10 points on average.
Palmview goes into the contest fresh off a loss to Veterans Memorial, but the team had won its last seven games before that. The Lobos have averaged 37 points this season while giving up 24 points per game.
“They have two really good running backs and a very slick quarterback,” said Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce. “I think we have to win the line of scrimmage and do a good job of running to the football and everyone tackling and not just leaving someone alone to tackle someone. On offense we have to take care of the football and not put our defense in bad situations but we still have to be opportunistic on both sides of the ball.”
Palmview only suffered two losses in district all year, but fell to the third seed because two teams in the district only suffered one loss. They run an offense that uses both Slot-T and shotgun formations and Ybarra said the Warriors will have to be prepared.
“We just have to read our keys on every play,” Ybarra said. “It’s all about discipline this week, and if we play how we’ve been practicing then I think we can come out on top.”
