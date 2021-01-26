The West boys golf team competed in a limited field event Monday at Victoria Country Club.
Wyatt Klekar took home first place after a 2-hole playoff against Celeb Reinecke. Both shot a 76.ow medalists for the tournament were Wyatt Klekar and Caleb Reinecke who both shot a 76.
Other scores for West included Jared Lofland with an 83 and Wade Patek who shot a 96.
The Warriors will next play in the Rockport Invitational on Feb 22,2021 at Rockport Country Club.
1st place Wyatt Klekar (Victoria West)-76
2nd place Caleb Reinecke (Victoria West)-76
3rd place Jacob Pena (St Joseph)- 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.