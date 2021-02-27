ALICE — Victoria West didn't wait for McAllen Nikki Rowe to throw the first punch on Saturday.
The Warriors, coming off a two point first quarter performance in their regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday, rattled off an 8-0 run to start the first quarter and used strong starts in both the first and third quarters to rout Nikki Rowe 70-40 in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
"We knew coming in that we needed to set the tone tonight," said Kevin Rankin. "We talked about it before hand, we had to go out and set the tone and let the other team know that we were here to play."
West jumped out ahead to a 16-9 lead after one quarter, but Nikki Rowe rebounded in the second to make things closer before a slicing layup from La'Tell Barfield shortly before halftime made things a six point game.
"We were able to have (former Victoria High coach) Mike Smith out to talk to the team yesterday and coach (DeAndre) Holmes also talked to the team and their message was that 'We have to be the ones who attack and throw that first punch if we want to be successful,'" said West head coach Pat Erskine. "We were able to do that but it was a fight that both team's realized it was one and done and our kids just wanted it."
The third quarter was the breaking point.
Rankin made two three's as West stretched the lead to 10 and Omar Posada made another three 3-pointers as West stretched the lead to 53-31 in the quarter. West made six 3-pointers in the third quarter.
"Our focus was the most important thing for us," Posada said. "As soon as we got off the bus, everyone was locked in and ready to go. When we have that focus and we trust each other as a team, we can beat anyone."
Eight more points in the fourth quarter by Rankin put the game beyond a doubt and the backups took things home for West as they advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in history.
Rankin finished the night with 30 points, while Posada scored 15 and Barfield scored 11.
"We have eight seniors on this team, and more than anything they have just brought a level of consistency and hard work day in and day out," Erskine said. "We we're 11-0 in district at one point and we dropped two games but since then we've gone back up to the point where we were before. That consistency they bring and the level of trust and love they have for each other everyone is successful."
Next for the Warriors is Leander Glenn, which comes off a win over Boerne Champion in the regional quarterfinals, time and location to be determined.
"We're going to enjoy tonight and celebrate this," Rankin said, "then it's back to work tomorrow and Monday, we're not done."
The team's goal for the season was to get past the third round, but now that they've accomplished that, they feel that they aren't finished.
"This all feels amazing," Posada said. "But we know how good we are as a team and we know we can go further. Why not go for state?"
Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal
Victoria West 70, McAllen Nikki Rowe 40
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 30, Omar Posada 15, La'Trell Barfield 11, Jadyn Smith 6, Dion Green 4, Xavier Montermayor 2, Isaac Nemes 2; (NR) Darren Manriquez 14, Patrick Tarbutton 7, Elijah Alexander 6, Emiliano Ramirez 5, Julian Avila, Justin De Luna 2, Luis Gudino.
3-Pointers: Rankin 5, Posada 4, Barfield 3, Garza; Halftime: West 27-21; Record: West 19-4
