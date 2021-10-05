Victoria West’s Caroline Cohen, left, Grace Weiler, middle, and Hannah Loest form a wall to block the ball during Tuesday’s District 29-5A game between Victoria West and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West's Abigail Schley smiles after the team scored another point in the first set during Tuesday’s District 29-5A game between Victoria West and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West High School.
“Being able to beat Vets after losing the first time we played them is just awesome,” said West hitter Kaylee Steele. “And the energy on the court was great. Knowing that we’re in second place as of right now is a great feeling.”
The Warriors (17-8, 9-2) surrendered the lead once in the first set with Zarate leading the way with five kills.
West had seven players notch kills. That kind of distribution and depth at the net has been a focal point for the Warriors in practice.
“That was very crucial,” said Hannah Loest. “We’ve worked so much on our hitting. We did a lot of tipping, but our kills proved we can pull through.”
West would fall behind early in the second set with the Eagles jumping out to a 12-3 lead. The Warriors utilized a 15-5 run to gain a 19-17 lead before Veterans Memorial would storm back to win the set.
But that run the Warriors used would carry momentum over into the third and fourth sets, with West getting out to a 17-9 lead in the third and a 10-5 lead in the fourth.
The change was in West’s serve receive, according to coach Alysia Hill.
“It was serve receive and being able to start our offense,” Hill said. “Our main passers (Abigail) Schley and (Jazmine) Valenzuela came in there and passing some good balls to start the offense. The girls who had to deal with the first ball over the net, they did a great job.”
Valenzuela was also credited with five digs in the match, some of which required the defensive specialist to make acrobatic plays to get the offense going.
The Warriors credited her effort as a main factor in winning the final two sets.
“That was tremendous,” Loest said. “That gave us a burst of energy to push through, just her giving her effort and showing what she can do.”
West travels to district leader and No. 12 ranked Gregory-Portland on Friday.
The Warriors know they still have work to do.
“We’re not going to take a game for granted,” Hill said. “We know we’re facing G-P next. Right now, our focus is on Friday.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 1
