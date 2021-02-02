Tuesday night’s game had a multitude of meanings for Haleigh Reyes.
It was the last home game of Reyes’ career, but also, third place in District 29-5A was on the line.
“It was a crazy game,” Reyes said. “We knew coming in we had to get the win to stay in third place. And knowing this is our last game here in front of everyone, I knew I had to come and play.”
Reyes and the Warriors (16-5, 12-3) easily handled Corpus Christi Carroll in their last home game of the season, winning 45-17 to clinch the third seed in district.
“It was really important to get that win,” said Shandi Mumphord, a senior. “It’s a lot easier to beat a two seed than a one, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t finish in fourth for the second straight year.”
West jumped out to an early lead and led 13-5 after the first quarter. The Warriors built on that lead in the second, not giving up a point and going into halftime up 20-5.
“I think that the team is just getting better and better,” said Victoria West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “The most important thing with them is that they all want to get out on the floor, and they’re competing better out in practice. It makes it harder to decide who is going to start, and I think the competition provides them with the will to do better.”
It was more of the same in the second half as West continued to stretch its lead, going up 32-12 after the third quarter and cruising to victory.
Reyes led all scorers with 10 points, while Mumphord chipped in with 9, and Leilani Green had 7.
“It was an amazing feeling being able to contribute like I did tonight,” Mumphord said. “I had been injured earlier in the season, and I had been sitting some, so to get that much playing time was really cool, but it also tired me out. But I feel proud about that.”
Jimenez was happy that the team was able to clinch the third spot in district and was proud of the contributions from the seniors.
“What I love most about these seniors is that they have stuck around and completed all four years in the program,” Jimenez said. “They stuck it out, and they’ve improved so much. They’ve been a really fun group, at times stressful, but I’ve really enjoyed coaching them. They’re lighthearted but work hard, and I’m proud of how far we’ve gone from where we started.”
The Warriors still face one major test in their district season. In their final game of regular season play, they will face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial — the No. 1 seed.
“We have to come to play on Friday,” Reyes said. “They’re a really good team, and that’s the most important thing is coming out ready to play and playing together. But it’s a relief we were able to lock down the third spot before that game.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 45, Corpus Christi Carroll 17
Points: (W) Haleigh Reyes 10, Shandi Mumphord 9, Leilani Green 7, Aaliyah Castillo 6, Dailyn Zarate 4, Jaddyn Lesikar 4, Ashley Giesalhart 3, Marleigh Gomez 2; (C) Janaisha Kelley Jalisssa Brantley 5, Genesis Barnhart 2, Charlotte Denardo 2,
3-Pointers: Kelly; Halftime: West 20-5; Record: West 16-5, 12-3
