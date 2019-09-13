Tyvon Hardrick knew he needed to lead his team if they were going to get a victory this week.
“I kept saying in my head, 'My team needs me,'” Hardrick said. “That’s why I kept going, 'cause I knew I had to help get us this win.”
Victoria West, led by Hardrick and Donovan Harris on offense, ran past the Corpus Christi Moody Trojans for a 30-7 win at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Victoria West out on the field warming up for tonight's game against Corpus Christi Moody. pic.twitter.com/LRV1KkaKAR— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 13, 2019
Hardrick carried the ball 31 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns while adding 23 yards through the air in the victory, which was the Warriors' District 15-5A-Division 1 opener.
“It was a great feeling tonight,” Hardrick said. “Everything we worked on came out great, and that’s what led us to this win.”
Victoria West head Coach Courtney Boyce said the experienced players took initiative in practice and credited them for the team’s performance.
“It was exciting,” Boyce said. “The experienced players did a great job this week of getting everyone prepared ... and we're just looking forward to next week.”
Hardrick echoed Boyce’s comments and said the experienced players led by example in practice and brought the younger players together.
Tyvon Hardrick wanted to be a leader for West in tonight's victory. pic.twitter.com/OCae4bYYtR— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 14, 2019
Defensively, it looked like the Warriors were on their way to a shutout before Nathaniel Sada scored on a 29-yard touchdown run for Moody with just over two minutes left in the game.
West takes the field for the second half. pic.twitter.com/BhWyY6NAOH— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 14, 2019
Boyce was impressed with the defense’s performance.
“There were a lot of guys defensively that stuck out tonight,” Boyce said. “Tyler Miller played tough, and in our secondary, guys like La’Trell Barfield, John Martinez, Jose Aguilar and Wade Leath did a great job of coming up. As the game went on, the entire unit got better with coming up and making plays, and the seniors that were out there showed great leadership.”
West was led by Jody Ybarra on the defensive end, who totaled 10 tackles on the night, and Jacob Lawrence, who had 8 tackles.
“It was crazy,” Ybarra said. “We busted our butts day in and day out, and I’m just so happy we were able to pull off this victory.”
Ybarra said it was important for the team to focus on this week and not on past shortcomings.
“We put last week in the past,” he said. “It’s just the way you have to do things; we put that behind us, moved on and we made this week our priority.”
Jody Ybarra on the performance from the Warriors defense in their victory over CC Moody. pic.twitter.com/sTCgSc9AR4— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) September 14, 2019
With Victoria East on the schedule for next week, Boyce knows the team can’t get complacent.
“We have to go back and watch this week’s film,” Boyce said. “There are areas where we can get better, and we’re going to come back and start that on Monday.”
Ybarra said that the team is motivated and ready for the upcoming matchup.
“It was a great moment for the team tonight, now there’s a great feeling with the team, and we're going to go into next week and build on this win," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.