Victoria West knew it was going to face a loud, energized crowd when it traveled to Victoria East for Tuesday's crosstown rivalry game.
After having seven players sidelined last week, West was back to full strength and it showed.
After overcoming an early deficit in the first set, the Warriors controlled the pace through the remainder of the game, taking the 3-0 win (25-19, 25-13, 25-19) and improving to 2-0 in District 29-5A.
"Feels awesome," said West coach Alysia Hill. "The girls were ready to come back. They just want to do very well and every time they step on the court, whether it's in practice or in a game, they want to go to the next level. They want to get better and so that's our goal every time they step on the court."
East (7-13, 1-1) had ended a 19-game district losing streak with last week's 3-0 win at Corpus Christi Ray, but the Lady Titans are still looking for their first home win since 2019.
East led 12-9 through the early parts of Set 1, but the Warriors stormed out of a timeout to take a lead that they never relinquished.
"We understand how important this game is to our school and to keep the legacy we have going," said West's Caroline Cohen. "We've never want to lose to East varsity. Whenever it gets close like that we just have to focus in and push through and hopefully we do what we did."
Cohen led the Warriors with 3.5 blocks and added 3 kills. Dailynn Zarate led West with 12 kills, Abby Schley had 24 digs and Madi Rendon had 13 assists.
West (9-2, 2-0) controlled Set 2 throughout, winning 25-13 and took advantage of errors from East to take a six-point lead into Set 3.
East ended up cutting the deficit to two-points in the third, but could not complete the comeback as West came away with the 25-19 victory.
"This is a new year for us, coming back from last season," said East's Abigail DeDear. "But the only way from here is up for us. We want to take what we got from tonight and push forward in the season. We're going to see West again, so it's not over yet."
DeDear was one of seven East players with at least 4 digs. Hayden Ramirez led the Lady Titans with 16 digs and 7 kills. Kate Aguayo had seven assists.
East plays at Corpus Christi Moody Friday. West plays at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Friday.
"This is a learning opportunity, we'll see West again," said East coach Danna Wincher. "We just got to work on things that we can control. Serving and just capitalizing overall. It's just a mental thing with them right now. Mentally they kind of broke down and lost focus and that's the thing right now moving forward is they just have to close up."
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
