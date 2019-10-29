An undefeated district season was something Piper Kallman never thought she would be a part of.
But Kallman and Victoria West completed just that with a three-set District 30-5A victory over Victoria East (12-25, 5-11) on Tuesday.
“This is the best thing ever,” said Kallman. “I think it’s all anyone could ask of their senior season, to go out with a bang, and this is the way to do it in volleyball for sure. This is something that I’ll remember forever and hang on to for as long as I can.”
The three set win – 25-21, 25-12, 25-16 – over the Lady Titans put the Warriors’ record at 34-7 with a 16-0 district record. The Warriors had already clinched a district championship last Tuesday with a win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, but the district finale had significant meaning for the team as well.
“Every game that is set before us is a big game, in my opinion, and East is always a big game,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “They came in with aggressive play, and they always play well against us, so we can never look past them.”
East came out and made a fight of the first set, scoring five straight points at one time, but West came back late, scoring seven straight points to end the opening set.
The Warriors found their groove in the second set and easily went up 2-0, and while the Lady Titans kept things close for parts of the third set, West was able to pull away for the win.
The loss officially ended East’s season, and while West was celebrating, the Lady Titans reminisced on the past season.
“I will remember this season because it made me grow,” said East senior Zakari Perry. “This season taught me that ... it’s tough to fail, but that doesn’t mean you stop trying. Not all things are going to go right or go your way, but you have to keep pushing.”
Perry wanted to leave a message to the younger classes and hoped that the seniors had a lasting impact on the program.
“Don’t stop,” said Perry. “Just because you haven’t been successful in the past doesn’t mean you can’t change things, and you just have to keep going.”
For East head coach Autumn Lance, the senior class was special, as it was her first at Victoria East.
“This senior class really showed me a lot and challenged me as a coach,” Lance said. “They kind of have shaped the way that I will be coaching in the future, and they really were a special class to walk into and be a part of.”
With the East season over, Lance said she plans to grow East’s program with focusing on fundamentals and conditioning over the offseason and wants the younger players to work toward becoming a cohesive unit.
The win means that West has not lost a match in more than two months, but for the Warriors, the work isn’t done, as they will face the fourth-place team in District 29-5A in next week’s bi-district round.
“This team’s teamwork has been off the chart,” Hill said. “We’re not a huge team, but the girls play big and they play for each other. It was very crucial for this team to have great teamwork, and they do.”
This will be Kallman’s third straight year in the playoffs, and she hopes to teach the underclassman what it takes to be successful at that level.
“The main thing is we have to keep everyone mentally strong,” Kallman said. “I think that we have players that have that strong mindset, and we just have to maintain that.”
Victoria West 3, Victoria East 0
Victoria West 25, 25, 25
Victoria East 21, 12, 16
Highlights: (VW) Sawyer Broughton 10 kills, 3 digs; Madyson Dybala 11digs, 1 assist; Rachel Goodwine 2 kills, 4 digs; Sydney Harvey 8 digs, 2 assists; Piper Kallman 6 kills, 6 digs, 11 assists; Toni Ramirez 5 kills, 3 assists; Erin Reynolds 9 kills 1 assist; Aliana Rojas 6 digs; Madison Samford 1 kill; Kendal Wilkey 1 kill, 1 assist; Kia Willborn 3 kills, 4 digs;
Highlights:(VE) Hayden Ramirez 4 kills, 3 digs; Lauren Vahalik 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, 9 digs; Zakari Perry 5 kills, 11 digs; Leilani Wimbish-Gay 10 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Morgan Kimbrough 6 assists, 7 digs; Trinity Morris 10 assists, 3 digs; Brandalyn Rice 6 kills, 2 digs. Record: Victoria East 12-25; 5-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.