Kevin Rankin has had to carry an even bigger load than usual for Victoria West to start the season.
The Warriors are without three key players to start the season in La’Trell Barfield, Sammy Brito and Dion Green, who are all competing on the football field, and the team has had to adjust.
“The guys who have stepped into those roles have really stepped up,” said Rankin, a West senior. “Damian Lacey, Zo Morgan, Luke Parker. Those guys have stepped up big and we just have to keep working and we’ll be fine.”
Starting District 29-5A play on Tuesday, West (2-2) was up against Victoria East (2-6) as the crosstown rivals met for the first time this season.
Rankin led the way for West with 20 points as the Warriors beat the Titans 67-58.
West jumped out to a large lead in the first quarter and led 22-11 after one and increased their lead to 40-25 at half.
But the Titans started to come back in the third and tied things at 40 in the fourth before West responded with a run of its own to secure the win.
“The effort we gave was excellent,” said East senior Kaiden Perry. “We kept pushing, tried our hardest and even though it didn’t end how we wanted we tried.”
The Titans went to a trap that disrupted the Warriors in the second half.
“We just have to be better with trusting our teammates,” Rankin said. “There was a lot of times where we would try to break it ourselves or didn’t trust things and we have to get better with that.”
The win gives West a positive start to district.
“The first game is always tough,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. And it’s so important to get that first win whether it’s at home or on the road and it’s important because our kids feel like we should be in position to win games like that. Games against East are always different because of the rivalry and competitiveness and you have to give East credit for the way they came out in the second half and the way they played.”
West isn’t alone in missing some of its players, as East also has players missing because of football playoffs.
“It’s tough without those guys,” Perry said. “But these guys have done a good job while we’ve been without them and when the football guys come back we’ll be a lot better than we are now.”
With only two seniors and a first-year head coach in Michael Ellis, the Titans are still building a culture in the program.
“We just have to keep our fight,” Ellis said. “When we were down at half all of the guys were in the game, all of them were ready to go and they never checked out. Our biggest thing is getting better on defending on a night-in night-out basis and getting better with our shot selection. We just have to keep working and improving.
Rankin expects the Warriors to compete for a top spot in district and knows how important it is for the team to keep improving.
“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose we have to put our hardhats on and comeback ready to work the next day. That’s how we always approach this. We had a 1-15 season, then we improved by getting a playoff spot and now we want first in district.”
Victoria West 67, Victoria East 58
Halftime: 40-25 West
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 20, Omar Posada 10, Jadyn Smith 8, Zo Morgan 8, Xavier Montemayor 7, Darrian Lacey 13, Luke Parker 1; Kaiden Perry 10, Brady Parker 13, Eric Franklin 3, Leslie Clark 2, Caden Williams 14.
3-pointers: Posada 2, Rankin 2, Montemayor, Lacey, Perry 2, Cano, Franklin, Williams
Records: West (2-2, 1-0) East (2-6, 0-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.