Kevin Rankin put West on the board five seconds into the district rivalry game against East, and the Warriors never trailed once.
A fast start by the Warriors, combined with poor shots from the Titans, put East in a hole early and allowed West to come away with the eventual 57-31 victory.
The win improves West's record to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in district, keeping the school in first place in District 29-5A.
"We've just got to remember to play like everybody is the best team in district," Rankin said. "Last year we had the target on our chest. Now we've got it on our backs. So we've just got to continue to play harder."
Rankin led all scorers with 17 points, and along with Omar Posada (15) and La'Trell Barfield (11), he was one of three West seniors who reached double digits scoring.
Posada hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as West (10-2, 8-0) jumped out to a 21-6 lead. Donovan Oliver's 3-pointer was the only field goal made by the Titans in the first.
"For a lot of us seniors, this is our last East-West game, so we just wanted to go out with a bang," Rankin said.
East (4-14, 1-8) struggled on offense all night and despite some defensive turnovers late in the game, struggled to produce. West dominated the rebounding and turned many second chances into points.
East finished the second on a 7-2 run, but by that point the Warriors lead had stretched to 20 points.
East senior Kaiden Perry was limited to just two points on the night, his final time competing in the rivalry series.
"It feels great to play against the rival team, it's kinda sad we didn't win, but it's alright," Perry said. "The others have a lot of years to play, they've just got to keep at it."
In the second half, the Warriors lead reached 30 points at one period as they continued making timely baskets.
East managed to cut into the lead late as West came away with the 26-point victory.
"They handled business like champs. I thought they played like champs," said East head coach Michael Ellis. "They're a senior laden team, and I thought they showed it."
West head coach Pat Erskine still motivates his team by reminding them of their 1-15 record from two years ago.
Ellis also knows that history and hopes the Titans can mirror that moving forward. For now, West inches closer to the elusive district title.
"We were where East is right now two years ago, and we feel for that," said West head coach Pat Erskine. "We're just trying to understand how to win like we're doing right now. We're excited, but we've got work to do."
District 29-5A
Victoria West 57, Victoria East 31
Points: (E) Brady Parker 10, Terrence Terrell 7, Donovan Oliver 5, Eric Franklin 4, Caden Williams 2, Kaiden Perry 2, Leslie Clark 1; (W) Kevin Rankin 17, Omar Posada 15, La'Trell Barfield 11, Zo Morgan 5, Luke Parker 4, Dion Green 3
3-pointers: Oliver, Barfield, Posada 3, Rankin; Halftime: Victoria West 35-13; Records: Victoria West 10-2, 8-0; Victoria East 4-14, 1-8
