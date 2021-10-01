It was a memorable moment for Victoria West senior Dailynn Zarate as the Warriors hosted Victoria East in Friday’s District 29-5A crosstown rivalry game.
West won 3-0 at East earlier in the season.
“I knew that this was going to be my last East versus West volleyball game, so I had to make it the best,” Zarate said. “It felt good going out there, enjoying the moment, and making it a fun game.”
West cruised to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-20) victory, bringing the Warriors’ record to 16-8 and 8-2 in district.
“All the hard work we put in at practice leads up to success,” Zarate said. “It’s amazing, we’ve earned the success this season with everything we do during practice. We have great coaches. They know what we need to work on. We learn from the games we play and work on what we learned from those games in practice.”
East (9-19, 3-7) battled all evening, only to come up short after multiple rally attempts. A few minor miscues that cost East key points in it’s rivalry match.
“Our system was working, we had a fast system coming in,” said East head coach Danna Wincher. “We just lost mental focus towards the end and that was the deciding factor.”
Devanie Armstrong (19 digs), Hayden Ramirez (13 digs) and Abigail DeDear (4 kills and an ace) had solid performances for East.
West was led by Hannah Loest (19 digs, 5 kills), Daidree Zarate (2 aces, 13 digs) and Madi Rendon (14 assists, 9 digs).
On and evening in which the schools raised money to support local residents battling cancer, West head coach Alysia Hill appreciated the way her team battled each and every game.
“I can never complain about their effort. They always want to give 100% and that is always fun to see,” said Hill. “I thought we had a very good service game tonight. I felt our serve-receive connected with our setters, our setters connected with our hitters, and I really felt our offense did really well tonight.”
Hill appreciates the competitive and good natured rivalry between the two schools.
“It’s fun competition every time we play East,” Hill said. “I think both teams rise and really challenge themselves, which is fun.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Victoria East 0
East 20 13 20
West 25 25 25
Highlights: (W) Hannah Loest 9 digs, 5 kills; Daidree Zarate 2 aces, 13 digs; Madi Rendon 14 assists, 9 digs; Kayden Clemons 3 aces, 15 assists, 5 digs; (E) Devanie Armstrong 19 digs; Hayden Ramirez 13 digs; Abigail DeDear 4 kills, 1 ace; Sarah Castaneda 7 digs, 5 assists. Records: West 16-8, 8-2; East 9-19, 3-7.
