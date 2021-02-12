Behind a strong second half, West beat King 75-42 on Friday in a district 29-5A game at the West gym.
The Warriors were led by 18 points from Kevin Rankin and 16 from Omar Posada, Dion Green had 11 and La'Trell Barfield added 10 points.
The Warriors led after each quarter, but it wasn't until the second half until the team started to pull away. West led 38-36 at half but allowed just six third quarter points and while Rankin and Zo Morgan both scored six points in the quarter to break the game open.
Posada had 14 of his 16 points in the first half to keep West on top in the close contest.
The Warriors will play Corpus Christi Ray at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ray for a chance to finish tied for first place in district with Flour Bluff.
