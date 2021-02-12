Moody at Victoria West
Victoria West's Kevin Rankin drives towards the basket against Corpus Christi Moody's Marley Bernal in Wednesday's District 29-5A boys basketball game at Victoria West on Feb. 10, 2021.

 HOWARD ESSE/Special to the Advocate

Behind a strong second half, West beat King 75-42 on Friday in a district 29-5A game at the West gym. 

The Warriors were led by 18 points from Kevin Rankin and 16 from Omar Posada, Dion Green had 11 and La'Trell Barfield added 10 points.

The Warriors led after each quarter, but it wasn't until the second half until the team started to pull away. West led 38-36 at half but allowed just six third quarter points and while Rankin and Zo Morgan both scored six points in the quarter to break the game open. 

Posada had 14 of his 16 points in the first half to keep West on top in the close contest. 

The Warriors will play Corpus Christi Ray at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ray for a chance to finish tied for first place in district with Flour Bluff.

Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

