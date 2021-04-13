Lilly Chavez has cemented her place in the lineup as a freshman.
Chavez has turned into an everyday player for Victoria West throughout the season and found herself behind the plate for a rare appearance at catcher during a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday.
“She does a really great job, and I’m just so impressed with her,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “Being a freshman and having to move around can sometimes be scary, but sometimes it can be good as well because they are willing to do whatever it is and there’s no questions asked. Lilly, we’ve got to find a way to have her in the lineup, she’s a key element there, and so when Grace (Wilson’s) knees were hurting today I knew she was someone I could turn to.”
Chavez went without an error behind the plate and also doubled twice, driving in three runs in the Warriors’ 8-3 win over the Texans at the Youth Sports Complex.
“I knew that I had to give my team some cushion when I went up there,” Chavez said. “That way it made things easier for us and our whole defense was on tonight. The offense started slow, but I knew that I had to help us with that with me being second in the lineup.”
The Warriors had to overcome an early deficit as, Ray put a run up in both the first and second innings to which West was not able to immediately respond.
It took until the third inning, but West (15-4-1, 10-2) was finally able to get on the board. Chavez started the inning off with the first of her two doubles and came around to score on an error by the first baseman on a flyball. Marissa Rosales drove in a pair of runs, and West was able to regain the lead.
“I think their pitcher did a really good job,” Thompson said. “The last time we faced her it was kind of the same thing. They just went out there and were able to make adjustments to see and hit the ball, being able to see her a second and third time through the lineup definitely helped us.”
West added another run in the top of the fourth, this time with Chavez getting the RBI on a single after Sydney Harvey opened the inning with a triple. Alexis James was able to get out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth and the Warriors plated four more in the bottom of the inning.
“I just trusted my defense,” James said. “I knew they’d be there for me and I tried to keep it low so it would end up being a ground ball. I was able to pitch my ball and the defense backed me up.”
Ray was able to get one run back in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors cruised to their sixth straight victory.
The win clinches a playoff berth for the Warriors. West sits alone in second place in district and will play Corpus Christi Moody on Saturday.
“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and competing,” James said. “We know what we have to do and we just have to stay focused.”
Victoria West 8, Corpus Christi Ray 3
Ray: 110 001 0 – 3 9 3
West: 003 140 X – 8 13 3
W: Alexis James. L: Ryanna Rodela; Highlights (R) Kylee Rodriguez 3-for-4, 1 RBI; Samiya Johnson 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 2B; (W) Lilly Chavez 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 2B; Marisa Rosales, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB; Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Daizie Fuentez 1-for-4, 2 R; Records: West 15-4-1, 10-2; Ray 7-5 in district
