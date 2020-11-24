ALICE — Victoria West feels like it has something to prove.
After finishing tied for second in District 15-5A, the Warriors fell to the fourth seed in the district, but swept one seed Mission Veterans Memorial in the bi-district round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs.
“We definitely are wanting to go out there every game and show them what we can do,” said senior outside hitter Sawyer Broughton. “We aren’t happy with the way we played in those games that got us that fourth seed, so we want to come out as hard as we can every match and keep going as long as we can.”
West (14-5) continued to prove itself Tuesday against McAllen Nikki Rowe in the area round, beating Rowe three sets to one: 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21.
“We’re confident no matter who we play,” said Aliana Rojas, a senior. “We’re very prepared from our practices and we don’t take any practices off. This team gives 100 percent all the time and that makes it easy to be ready for whoever we play.”
The Warriors were in control from the start, pulling way early in the first set behind six straight points and did not allow Nikki Rowe back in it.
Nikki Rowe stuck around in the second set and brought things within 17-12 but the Warriors answered back with a 4-point run to create separation and take the second set.
West had an early lead in the third set but this time Rowe responded, taking the lead and pulling away with the set late.
But in a close fourth set, West prevailed to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
“They refocused after that third set and that was the answer they needed,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “I reminded them what kind of team they are and they did a good job of eliminating distractions. That’s exactly what we needed to do.”
Erin Reynolds finished with 14 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 4 aces, Rachel Goodwine had 17 digs and 8 kills and Leah Gonzales had 35 assists, 10 digs, 1 block, 2 aces and 1 kill.
“Nikki Rowe came out and played some great defense,” Hill said. “They’re a strong team and even thought they were down a player they played very hard. We benefit from having a player like Erin Reynolds, her presence has to be respected whether we set her or not because the opponent has to commit to her. That leaves us an opportunity to go out and set others or her and play freely.”
The Warriors will play the winner of Flour Bluff and Mission Pioneer in the regional guarterfinals.
“Everything this year has just made us work harder,” Sawyer said. “We know we are good enough to have finished first in our district and that pushes us every day. We’re going to keep going and go as hard as we can no matter who we play.”
The West seniors knows that any game could be their last, and they’ve used that to fuel them.
“That’s our key to having energy on the court,” Rojas said. “It could be our last games every time we step out there. We aren’t ready for that and were going to keep pushing and see how far we can actually get."
Victoria West 3, McAllen Nikki Rowe 1
West: 25 25 18 25
Rowe: 19 16 25 21
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales, 1 kill, 10 dig, 1 block, 35 assists, 2 aces; Aliana Rojas 6 digs, 1 ace; Sawyer Broughton 4 kills 7 digs; Madyson Dybala 22 digs, 1 assist; Dailynn Zarate, 1 kill, 1 dig; Abigail Schley 15 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces; Rachel Goodwine 8 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces; Erin Reynolds 14 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Kaella Cohen 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Caroline Cohen 8 kills, 1 dig.
Record: Victoria West- 14-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.