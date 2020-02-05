Donovan Harris and Tyvon Hardrick came up together at Victoria West.
Now, they will continue their paths together, as both signed to play football at Tyler Junior College.
“It means so much to continue my career with him (Harris),” Hardrick said. “We’ve been together since the beginning. I started with him, we started side by side as linemen, and it’s crazy to look at us now, two skill guys committing to college together.”
Hardrick and Harris signed on Tuesday at the West gym. Harris said it was a surreal moment.
“This is one of the greatest things I could ever ask for,” Harris said. “As a kid I always wanted to play college ball and I grew up watching every game on Saturday’s and it’s crazy that now I get to be a part of that. I can’t wait.”
The two made their official visits to Tyler in January and both felt at home on campus.
“The biggest thing for me was the coaches,” Harris said. “We were also with a group of other people from Kilgore and we just bonded with those guys. I just feel like it will be a great environment for me and my running back.”
Hardrick finished his senior season with 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns, becoming Victoria’s all time leading rusher.
Harris threw for 815 yards and ran for 733 while accounting for 19 touchdowns.
Hardrick, who was named the District 15-5A, Division I Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, plans to make the most of his opportunity at the Junior College level.
“The coaches have told me that there’s a chance I can get out of there in one year,” Hardrick said. “That’s my biggest goal is to take advantage of this and go to a Division I for three years.”
Harris is excited to get to on campus and continue his career with Hardrick.
“I love everything about it,” Harris said. “That dude right there (Hardrick) I feel like he brings the best out of me and I feel like I bring the best out of him. I’m glad we have the opportunity to got to the same college.”
Kia Willborn signs with Victoria College
Kia Willborn knew that she wanted play volleyball but also stay close to home when she went to college.
She got both of her wishes on Tuesday as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Victoria College.
“It’s very close to where I live and I have a great connection with the school,” Willborn said. “I’ve known the coach since I was little so I knew it would be a good home and it feels great.”
Willborn was excited for the opportunity so sign with VC.
“I’ve wanted to play college volleyball since I was a kid,” Willborn said. “So it’s great to know that I have what it takes to make it this far.”
Willborn, who was named Setter of the Year in District 30-5A in her senior season, is looking forward to starting her collegiate career.
“I can’t wait to get out there,” she said. “I’m going to push with everything I have. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life.”
