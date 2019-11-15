Even battling illness, Tyvon Hardrick was not about to miss his chance to play at Memorial Stadium for the last time.
“This is my last year in the playoffs,” Hardrick said. “I couldn’t let down my team like that. I had to lead them, and I really credit my coaches and teammates. They didn’t let me go down; they knew that I was sick, but they encouraged me.”
Tyvon Hardrick on battling through sickness to play in tonight's Bi-district playoff game. pic.twitter.com/zi3BWwKZPP— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 16, 2019
Hardrick powered through his illness Friday night against La Joya Palmview (7-4) and helped lead Victoria West (7-4) to a 44-7 victory over the Lobos.
Hardrick ended the night with 216 yards rushing and four touchdowns, with over 200 of those rushing yards coming in the first half.
“He just runs with so much heart and passion, and everyone else just helped out, the guys up front did their job and the blocking on the edge was a big key against these guys,” said Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Tyvon does a great job of finding the holes and has a good sense, and when he sees it, he explodes, and he just does everything with a lot of heart.”
Victoria West takes the field for its bi-district playoff game against La Joya Palmview. pic.twitter.com/FZsZ3phsZ1— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 16, 2019
The Warriors struck first in the game on a 23-yard Hardrick run midway through the first quarter. On West’s next drive, Hardrick ran in another touchdown, this time from 62 yards out. After Jody Ybarra recovered a fumble, Donovan Harris scored his first touchdown of the night.
Hardrick ran in his third and fourth touchdowns late in the second quarter to give the Warriors a five-touchdown lead going into halftime.
Harris added another score for the Warriors early in the third quarter on a 19-yard pass to Chase Patek, and Kase Eliot added a field goal to give West 44 points. The Lobos got one touchdown back early in the fourth but failed to do any more damage.
“We knew coming into the game that we needed to come out strong,” said senior defensive end Tyler Miller. “We had been having a bit of trouble keeping up with it in the second quarter and later in games, but we're getting better at that as well. We came out strong, we knew what we were capable of and we got the dub.”
Tyler Miller said Victoria West's defense knew they had to come out strong against La Joya Palmview. pic.twitter.com/A3jBAlbI2j— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 16, 2019
Harris ended the night with 82 yards rushing, 77 yards passing and a touchdown on the ground and through the air. Patek had 37 yards receiving, 18 yards rushing and a touchdown reception.
On defense, Jody Ybarra finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery, while Bryce Sitka added six tackles and an interception.
“We ran to the football and played with great intensity,” Boyce said. “Those two things allowed us to get those big plays and do our job to the best of our ability because they practice and they play with intensity. They have discipline, and they kept it, even in those really tight moments.”
With the win, Victoria West advances to the area round of the playoffs and will play San Antonio Harlan next Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Farris Stadium in San Antonio.
“Coach Salas and the staff does a great job over there at Harlan,” Boyce said. “They’re a young program, but they’ve got some seniors and the experience of here last year, and we’re gonna be going to Farris next Friday and we're just looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun, and they’ve got a good football team.”
Victoria ISD Athletic Director Bobby Jack Wright presents Victoria West with a Class 5A Bi-District trophy. pic.twitter.com/8iubbFY8u5— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 16, 2019
But for now, the Warriors are soaking in the victory.
“I planned for this,” Hardrick said. “We all had the mindset coming in, all of the seniors knew that this was our last game playing in front of our home crowd. It’s just a special moment.”
