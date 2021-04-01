Victoria West needed to come together.
Amid a four game losing streak and sitting tied for sixth in the district standings, the Warriors had a team meeting to clear the air before their game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
"We came together yesterday and we had a really good talk," said senior catcher Brendan Solis. "We just put everything out there that's on the plate and talked about what we need to do in the second half of district. We know that we're going to be the underdog and be counted out sometimes, but we have to bring our energy up and play with heart."
The Warriors (10-11, 2-6), up against the No. 2 team in district 29-5A were unable to keep up for a full seven innings, falling 7-2 to the Eagles, and dropping the Warriors to 2-6 in district play.
"Even though we didn't win tonight, we took a step forward," Solis said. "The dugout and the bench players, they kept us up the whole time and our defense made plays and we were able to get some hits, we just need to put a complete game together."
Veterans Memorial (18-4-1, 7-1) opened the scoring when Tanner Johnson hit a double off the right field wall in the second inning, but the Warriors responded, with Adam Diaz hitting an infield single to score Colten Matus in the bottom of the inning to tie things at one.
After a scoreless third, Johnson struck again, hitting a line-drive single to score two Veterans Memorial players and give the Eagles back the lead.
The Warriors again got one run back in the bottom of the inning but left men on first and third as Veterans Memorial escaped the fourth holding the lead.
"We played a good game tonight," said junior third baseman Blane Zeplin. "We played for the guy next to us and playing with heart. That's what (West head coach Manuel) Alvarado always preaches. The biggest difference between them and us tonight was hitting with men on, it's just something we have to be better at and we'll start winning games."
The Eagles gave themselves some cushion in the fifth with two more runs, and West loaded the bases but was unable to score in the sixth, before Veterans Memorial sealed it with two more runs in the top of the seventh, including a homerun by Daylen Pena.
West loaded the bases again in the bottom of the seventh, but for the second straight inning, was unable to score a run.
The Warriors left 12 men on base and six in scoring position in the loss, and situational hitting has been something the team knows it needs to work on.
"We just have to practice that," Alvarado said. "We're going to put them in situations in practice where they have to work on situational hitting where they get used to it and they're ready for it in a game situation and they're relaxed at the plate.
"We don't play until next Friday so we have time to work on it before we go to Flour Bluff when we start the second round so we're going to work on it. We still control our destiny from here on out, we just have to go out and want it."
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 7, Victoria West 2
Vets: 010 220 2 - 7 9 2
West: 010 100 0 - 2 5 1
W: Xavier Perez. L: Orlando Di Leo. Highlights: (VM) Daylen Pena 3-for-4, 2 RBI's 1 HR; Xavier Perez 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R; Tanner Johnson 2-for-4, 3 RBI's; (W) Brendan Solis, 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Adam Diaz, 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 3 BB; Blane Zeplin 1-for-3; Records: West 10-11, 2-6, Vets 18-4-1, 7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.