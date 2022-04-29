Victoria West’s Grace Weiler crosses home while Katarina Zarate, left, reaches second base during the Class 5A bi-district game against Mission Veterans Memorial on Friday evening at the San Diego Sports Complex.
Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial softball
Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial softball
Victoria West made history last year on the softball field. The Warriors hope lightning can strike a second time as they begin their playoff run on Friday.
The Warriors followed that with RBIs from Grace Weiler, Maliea Huerta, Marisa Rosalez and Alexis James, and a two-run single by Zarate.
“(Fuentez’s home run) was a really big hit,” Zarate said. “She had a lot of confidence whenever she came into the dugout. It boosted our confidence and every player after her went to the plate confident.”
West (19-8) was 5-for-5 at the plate for six RBIs with runners in scoring position that inning. The Warriors finished 8-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
The Warriors did not strike out against Veterans Memorial’s ace Jazmine Villareal.
Victoria West capitalized on four East errors to claim its sixth consecutive win in the rivalry series on Friday.
“I think we all just stayed within ourselves,” Zarate said. “We went up to the plate and were aggressive and each swing was intentful. I feel like when we’re in tempo at the plate, good things happen.”
Zarate hit a three-run home run to center field to provide the only runs of the third inning for West.
The senior shortstop opened the game with a lineout double play in the first that killed a rally of runners at second and third with no outs.
She responded with a two-run single the next frame during West’s seven-run barrage.
A two-base error nearly spelled disaster for Victoria West pitcher Alexis James.
“I knew it was a solid hit,” Zarate said. “I knew that if I just kept my confidence for the next two at-bats, I would do it for my team. I kept my confidence and my next two at-bats were really good.”
Junior pitcher James picked up the win in the circle after allowing one run and two hits in five innings of work. She retired 15 of the 18 batters she faced and allowed one walk while striking out six.
The only hits allowed by James came in the second inning on a one-out triple by Bri Solis and an RBI single by Cory Murillo.
After those hits, James went on to retire 10 of the next 11 batters she faced.
“It felt amazing to go out and execute on defense,” James said. “It carried over into our offense. All around, it boosts your confidence. It just felt amazing.”
West will face the winner of the Sharyland Pioneer-Brownsville Lopez series in the area round.
