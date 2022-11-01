SAN DIEGO — Experience is invaluable in the postseason, as Victoria West knows all too well.
Senior leadership can help a team overcome deficits or seize a match from the first serve.
On a night when top hitter Caroline Cohen, a senior, was held to six kills, the Warriors’ six other seniors stepped up to complete a sweep of Roma (25-19, 25-11, 25-15) in Tuesday’s Class 5A bi-district match at the San Diego gym and advance to the area round.
“We have to make sure we show leadership on and off the court,” said senior outside hitter Avery Carlow, who led the team with 10 kills. “We help the younger girls and each other hold each other accountable so we can pull out a win like this and work together.”
West (27-9) will play the winner of Mission Veterans Memorial-McAllen Rowe match in the second round at a time, date and location to be announced.
It’s the 13th consecutive year the Warriors will play in the area round.
“It’s always nice to know the girls are willing to be dedicated, work hard and put everything they have in it to continue the legacy of Warrior volleyball,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “So it’s really kudos to the girls because they really want to do well every game they play.”
After dropping the first point of the match, West rallied with a 10-3 run and held the lead for 79 consecutive points until Roma (21-18) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third set.
The Lady Gladiators last lead was 10-8 before West closed the match on a 17-5 run out of its only timeout.
Junior middle hitter Grace Weiler delivered three of her nine kills during that run. Carlow delivered match point for the Warriors.
“It’s definitely valuable when you stay calm,” Weiler said. “If you start freaking out, that makes the situation worse. Then you’re not thinking straight or playing clearly, which then gets you farther down.”
Senior Kaylee Steele picked up two of her three kills in the set.
The outside hitter was cleared to return to play “a month and a half ago” after suffering an ACL injury in May, which required surgery. She had seen limited playing time as part of her rehab from the injury, but not quite as much time on the court as Tuesday.
“When you love this sport, you love it,” Steele said. “So having to sit out and not be able to do anything, it does build a fire. You just want to be back on the court and show up.”
Steele’s return can add even more depth to West’s attack, which had eight players register kills against Roma.
Hill loves the idea of having seven viable hitters at the net just in time for a playoff run.
“For any team, depth is so important,” she said. “Sometimes you have it. Sometimes you don’t. So when you can put someone in and they capitalize and earn points for your team, it’s always a great thing.”
