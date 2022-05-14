ROBSTOWN — Grace Weiler understands what it takes to do her job.

Victoria West’s sophomore softball catcher battled through bumps and bruises from two hit-by-pitches and the normal wear and tear that comes with being a battery.

In the end, Weiler’s second hit-by-pitch set up the tying run in the seventh inning before delivering a walk-off, series-clinching single to beat Mercedes 3-2 in nine innings on Saturday.

“I knew that my team needed me,” Weiler said. “I was trying to do everything I could just push through it and make sure that I was there for my team and help them out.”

West will face Georgetown in a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals at a time, date and location to be determined. The Warriors have now won five games in a row.

Weiler’s clutch hit came on the heels of a leadoff triple by senior Maliea Huerta.

West’s first baseman didn’t expect the hard-hit ball to yield a triple until she saw assistant Erikka Murphy waving her around second base.

“I was just trying to pick up my coach,” Huerta said. “I knew it was definitely a double. I just trusted in the process and executed.”

It was a big hit that was a long time coming for the Warriors (23-8), who stranded 10 batters in scoring position on Saturday. Weiler’s single was West’s first hit with runners in scoring position in 11 at-bats.

“We had a chance every inning and the whole key was capitalizing on it,” said coach Jody Thompson. “We knew if we kept doing it and kept chopping and kept going, it eventually would fall our way.”

Senior Katarina Zarate opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning. It was her lone hit of the game as she drew four consecutive walks — three intentional — in her final plate appearances.

Mercedes responded in the second with an RBI single by Claire Garza. The Lady Tigers took the lead in the seventh inning after an error and a double by Rhianna Sierra.

Texas State signee Sydney Harvey was 4-for-5 at the plate and scored the tying run on Alexis James’ bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

West wanted to do damage with the top of the lineup after Harvey, Zarate and Marisa Rosales entered Saturday a combined 21-for-37 at the plate with 15 RBIs.

“I’ve been bunting, just trying to get on,” Harvey said. “Not trying to do too much. All we had to do was put something in play.”

West seals Game 1 late

Marisa Rosales provided two insurance runs in the seventh inning and the Warriors beat Mercedes 4-0 in Game 1 of the series on Friday.

It was the seventh hit of the postseason for the junior.

The Warriors opened the scoring in the first inning with a single by Zarate and an error on Mercedes left fielder Bridgette Sanchez to score Sydney Harvey.

The senior shortstop finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate.

Zarate scored on a single by Maliea Huerta two batters later to put West up 2-0.

West was held hitless for the next 4.1 innings as Mercedes starter Zelinda Camacho struck out five of the next 14 batters she faced.

James allowed three hits in seven innings pitched to pick up the win.

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Victoria West 3, Mercedes 2

Mercedes 010 000 100 — 2 5 0

West 100 000 101 — 3 10 1

W: Alexis James L: Zelinda Camacho. Highlights: (M) Camacho 2-for-4; Rhianna Sierra 1-for-3, 1 RBI; (W) Sydney Harvey 4-for-5, 1 R; Katarina Zarate 1-for-1, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Grace Weiler 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Maliea Huerta 1 3B. Records: Mercedes 23-10; West 23-8.