Victoria West knows its back is against the wall.
Following a loss to Gregory-Portland last week, the Warriors fell into a tie with Corpus Christi Moody for fifth place in the District 15-5A, Division I standings.
That means West is entering a three-week stretch of must-win games against Corpus Christi Ray, Moody and Corpus Christi Carroll in the final four weeks if it hopes to make the playoffs.
The Warriors (3-3, 2-2) host Ray (1-5, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in their homecoming game.
“It’s a must-win,” said senior linebacker Gavin Wartsbaugh. “We have to win to go to the playoffs. We know that. So that’s our main goal. We just have to win by whatever means necessary.”
Knowing what’s at stake, West is taking a game-by-game, play-by-play approach to its final four games.
“We’ve got to win every play,” said junior D’andre Fillmore. “That’s our mindset in the locker room.”
Heading into its homecoming game with Ray, West is looking to shore up its run defense.
This season, the Warriors are allowing an average of 287.2 yards rushing per game. In the loss to G-P, West allowed a season-high 371 yards rushing.
“It’s definitely a big deal,” Wartsbaugh said. “We’ve been focusing on it a lot in practice and [defensive coordinator Trey Aley] has definitely been hammering it into us. We’ve just got to make sure that we bring the runner down and secure the tackles.”
Head coach Courtney Boyce feels a better run defense will aid the Warriors in getting off the field on third downs. Opponents are 39 of 74 on third down conversions against West this season.
“We’ve got to find a way to get off the field,” Boyce said. “When they’re in third-and-long situations, we’ve got to find ways to get them off the field and make plays.”
Offensively, West has settled into a groove over the last three weeks.
The Warriors have averaged 50.3 points and 458.3 yards per game during that stretch.
Part of that can be a credit to West’s added depth in the receiving corps with senior Dion Green moving out wide with Fillmore and Darrian Lacy in Week 5.
Green has caught 16 passes for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns in that time.
Fillmore, who has 27 catches for 395 yards and two touchdowns this season, hopes West’s receivers can keep that production up with a platoon of playmakers at the ready.
“We’ve really been working hard to try and win this playoff spot,” Fillmore said. “Coach has been pushing us through practice. We’ve got a lot of weapons now that nobody really knew about. We’ve got to show them.”
West’s offense has to take advantage of turnovers against Ray, as well.
The Warriors have forced 15 turnovers this season. In last week’s outing at G-P, West forced three turnovers, but was only able to score points off one of those three.
“The defense has done a great job of creating turnovers,” Boyce said. “We had three last week. Offensively, we’ve got to take advantage of those situations, which we did not last week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.