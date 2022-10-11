The first goal Victoria West set at the beginning of the year was to win their zone in District 29-5A.
With 10 teams in the district, they were divided into north and south zones, and the No. 1 seeds from each zone would play for a district championship while the second-place teams would play for the final two playoff seeds. West was aligned with East, Corpus Christi Ray, Miller and Gregory-Portland in the north.
The Warriors knew Gregory-Portland would be their biggest test to accomplishing that goal.
“That was always a big focus for us,” said senior outside hitter Caroline Cohen.
Behind double-digit kills from Cohen, Avery Carlow, Grace Weiler and Hannah Loest, West overcame a first set loss to beat the Wildcats in four sets (25-27, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19) on Tuesday, completing the season sweep and securing a spot in the district championship match on Oct. 25.
The Warriors (24-8, 6-0) will face either Flour Bluff or Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial for the district title.
“It gives our girls a lot of confidence,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “However, we want to get better. We know there are teams out there that are bigger, stronger and faster than us just on what we’ve competed against. So we want to strive to that level of play. And the girls really come in with the mindset of getting focused and getting better.”
Carlow’s 14th kill came on match point in the fourth set off Bailey Dry’s 22nd assist.
“(I thought) just that I had to be smart in where I (hit), especially on game point,” Carlow said. “I didn’t want to disappoint my teammates. I had to make sure I placed it or tooled the block.”
Cohen led the team with 18 kills, but didn’t come on strong until the second second set when she was involved in two blocks and picked up three kills. Carlow, who finished with 14 kills, also had three kills in the second set.
The veteran blocker Cohen prides herself on her defensive play at the net and admitted the two blocks helped her find confidence both ways at the net.
“I knew that’s where I needed to step up,” Cohen said. “Going into the second set, I started pressing more. That was my goal, to get every single ball I could, not only on a kill but on defense, too.”
Weiler’s 13 kills marked a career high for the junior.
Much like Cohen and Carlow, Weiler found a rhythm in the second set. She’s been trying to figure out how to improve her hitting and will dissect the film over the next couple of days in order to replicate her performance.
“I’m going to be so critical on everything I watch,” Weiler said. “Frame-by-frame, slow-mo to try to figure out what I did so I can keep doing that to help my team out.”
West’s defense had to step up against a potent attack by Gregory-Portland (13-26, 4-2).
The Warriors picked up 76 digs led by sophomore libero Jazmine Valenzuela’s team-high of 22. Daidree Zarate had 18 and Hannah Loest scored a double-double with 15 digs and 10 kills. They also had nine blocks.
“I think our line one defense defense is very crucial,” Hill said. “Our blocks have to be in the right place and aggressive. G-P can put some balls down with some heat. With our first line slowing it down, it gives our backcourt a better opportunity to be successful. I think Jaz, Hannah, Daidree (Zarate), and Kayden (Clemons) and Dry when they’re back there, are really focusing on getting those balls up. I was very pleased with our defense.”
But West won’t celebrate long with two games left before the district seeding match, including Friday at crosstown rival East.
“Friday’s a new match. Tomorrow’s a new day,” Hill said. “That’s what we’re doing (Wednesday). We’re going to come in with the mindset of yes, we celebrate that victory. It feels good. We love the moment. But we’re going to press forward. We have new competition.”
District 29-5A, North Zone
Victoria West 3, Gregory-Portland 1
G-P 27 16 16 19
West 25 25 25 25
Highlights: (W) Caroline Cohen 18 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Avery Carlow 14 kills, 4 digs, 1.5 blocks; Grace Weiler 13 kills, 2 digs, 1.5 blocks; Hannah Loest 10 kills, 15 digs, 1 ace, 0.5 blocks; Jazmine Valenzuela 22 digs, 6 assists; Kayden Clemons 30 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Bailey Dry 22 assists, 7 digs; Daidree Zarate 18 digs, 4 kills, 0.5 blocks; Emily Parker 3 blocks, 3 kills, 1 ace; Records: Gregory-Portland 13-26, 4-2; Victoria West 24-8, 6-0.