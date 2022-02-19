East, West vs. Vets, Beeville wrestling meet
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Larissa Velazquez tries to break free of Veterans Memorial’s Abigail Mendoza during a wrestling meet at Victoria East High School.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

CYPRESS — After training together for the last few years, a pair of wrestlers from Victoria East and West met at the UIL State Wrestling Championships at The Berry Center in Cypress with a podium spot on the line.

In the girls 95-pound weight class, West’s Joann Martinez bested East’s Larissa Velasquez with a 3-0 decision in the fifth place match.

Martinez opened the tournament on Friday with wins over Houston Millby’s Mia Lopez and Amarillo’s Jamiyah Blount-Taylor. She then dropped a semifinal match to Dumas’ Serese Guillen before falling to Borger’s Britley Lopez in the third round.

Velasquez reached the fifth place match after beating Fort Bend Foster’s Kera Akanga and losing to Guillen in the first two matches. She then beat The Colony’s Tabatha Bowden and Blount-Taylor in the next two bouts before falling to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Abigail Mendoza.

In the 102 class, Ariana Jacques defeated Justin Northwest’s Emma Graves by a 6-4 decision before falling to Canyon Randall’s Jaryn Ortegon in the second round. Buda Johnson’s Alyssa Escareno defeated Jacques in the third round, eliminating the senior.

In the boys 170, Beeville’s Bryce Foster was eliminated in the second round after losses to Colleyville Heritage’s Hayden Ulrich and College Station’s Joshua Wenger.

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.