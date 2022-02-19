CYPRESS — After training together for the last few years, a pair of wrestlers from Victoria East and West met at the UIL State Wrestling Championships at The Berry Center in Cypress with a podium spot on the line.
In the girls 95-pound weight class, West’s Joann Martinez bested East’s Larissa Velasquez with a 3-0 decision in the fifth place match.
Martinez opened the tournament on Friday with wins over Houston Millby’s Mia Lopez and Amarillo’s Jamiyah Blount-Taylor. She then dropped a semifinal match to Dumas’ Serese Guillen before falling to Borger’s Britley Lopez in the third round.
Velasquez reached the fifth place match after beating Fort Bend Foster’s Kera Akanga and losing to Guillen in the first two matches. She then beat The Colony’s Tabatha Bowden and Blount-Taylor in the next two bouts before falling to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Abigail Mendoza.
In the 102 class, Ariana Jacques defeated Justin Northwest’s Emma Graves by a 6-4 decision before falling to Canyon Randall’s Jaryn Ortegon in the second round. Buda Johnson’s Alyssa Escareno defeated Jacques in the third round, eliminating the senior.
In the boys 170, Beeville’s Bryce Foster was eliminated in the second round after losses to Colleyville Heritage’s Hayden Ulrich and College Station’s Joshua Wenger.
