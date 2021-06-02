CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West shortstop Blake Buzzell and Victoria East catcher Cory Cann were selected to play in the Costal Bend Coaches Association All-Star baseball game.
Buzzell, selected for the East team, has signed to play at Coastal Bend College in Beeville.
Cann, selected for the West team, has signed to play at Texas A&M International University in Laredo.
The All-Star game will be played at 7 p.m. Sunday at Cabiness Field.
Beeville's Garet Luke was also selected to the East team.
The Cuero coaching staff are the coaches for the West team.
Area selections from the West team are Calhoun's Dalton Alford, Cuero's Jake Payne and Austin Schwarz, Goliad's Lane Schnieder, Karnes City's Ryland Wiedling, Kenedy's J'ren Salais and Refugio's Ethan Perez.
