Blake Buzzell had a tough decision to make.
After becoming Victoria West's leading passer in school history on the football field and also leading the Warriors in batting average, hits and runs on the baseball diamond his senior season, Buzzell had to decide which sport he wanted to pursue at the collegiate level.
In the end, Buzzell stuck with baseball as he signed to play at Coastal Bend College on Wednesday.
"I've played baseball since I was crawling," Buzzell said. "My parents used to throw me socks to hit when I was a little kid. Baseball has always been what I loved, while football has only really been something I've gotten serious about for the past few years. I just felt like I had to stick with my gut."
Buzzell wasn't alone in announcing his signing as Brendan Solis signed to play baseball at Clarendon College at the West gym.
"It's amazing," Solis said. "It's a kids dream come true to go up and play at the collegiate level. It's what my brother did and it's what I always wanted to do since I was little. It's just an amazing thing to be able to go to that next level and play."
Solis, a catcher, hit .308 with 6 RBI and 2 doubles in his senior season.
He is the second West student to sign with Clarendon this year as Jace Mitscherling will also join the Bulldogs.
"Me and Jace are good friends and we work together really well on the field," Solis said. "It's just going to be nice to know someone that far away and being able to have him there and communicate with him instead of having no one with me."
Buzzell hit .372 with 10 RBI, 4 doubles and a home run.
He will join fellow West graduate Ky Zarate at Coastal Bend.
"I talked to Ky and he really helped me get some information about the team and the program," Buzzell said. "Both him and Jordan (Fillmore) have definitely helped me in making my decision."
West head coach Manuel Alvarado was proud of both players in accomplishing their goal of playing in college.
"It's great to see them get to where they are," Alvarado said. "These two, Brendan and Blake, it shows that hard work does pay off. They've put in the work for four years, not only on the baseball field, but on the football field and in school. It's a great achievement, they had a goal to play in college and they achieved it. I'm just proud of them."
Both are ready to get to their respective colleges and get to work, but are savoring the moment.
"I've been working for this for so long and I don't think it's really clicked yet, knowing that I've finally accomplished this," Buzzell said. "It's crazy, thinking that I'm about to move out of the house and be on my own. But I think I'm ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.