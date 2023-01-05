Clayton Sciba is used to being a leader on the football field.
The senior linebacker led Victoria West in tackles this year with 74, and has had 99 total tackles and two interceptions in his career.
But Sciba is more proud of his academic success, boasting a perfect 4.0 GPA and a 33 on the ACT.
“I’m happy I got to play the sport I love and still got to excel in academics,” Sciba said in a phone interview on Thursday while heading to a soccer tournament with West. “I’m glad I was able to find balance between the two, good academics while still having to practice.”
Sciba was recently named one of 80 honorees on the Texas High School Coaches Association ELITE Academic All-State team this year. He and Shiner St. Paul’s Jacob Wachsmuth were the two honorees from the Crossroads.
“I think he was a big leader by example,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “He had an effect on athletics, as a whole. Leading by example made him a leader.”
Finding the balance was fairly easy for Sciba, who at one time balanced school, football, track, soccer and rodeo.
“I was already pretty busy,” Sciba said. “So I did have to let some things go to excel at (school and sports).”
Playing multiple sports is one way Boyce feels can help student-athletes maintain that balance through a busy schedule.
“Being able to do multiple things and keep commitment to each of them, it’s going to be a big factor for success in life,” he said.
Last year, Sciba said he made “the highest grades” he’s ever had, leading him to feel his junior year ranked up there in his academic achievements.
“At the end of junior year was probably the best I’ve ever been,” he said. “I made high grades on all my (Advanced Placement) tests.”
Along with Sciba, West’s Jeremiah Baldwin was a first team Academic All-State selection.
“They’re the epitome of what it means to be a Warrior,” Boyce said. “They can help the team when they’re out there. Their dedication to teammates, classroom and everyone makes them exemplary. They’re well-deserving of their awards.”
Victoria East’s Donovan Garcia and Samuel Zubieta also earned second team honors for Academic All-State.
Sciba plans to attend the University of Texas and major in biology.
After completing his degree, he hopes to become a dentist like his father.
“So, growing up, that’s what I wanted to be,” Sciba said. “But recently, he’s let me go to the office. Over the summer, I interned with him. So I got to see what it really is and parts of the job.”
