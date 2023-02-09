D’Andre Fillmore played a number of roles for Victoria West during his senior season.
He was the Warriors’ leading wide receiver and also played in the secondary.
Fillmore had 51 receptions for 949 yards and 16 touchdowns, and also rushed for 94 yards.
He also had four interceptions, recovered a fumble, and had 17 tackles, including 2.5 for losses.
Fillmore, who has committed to Eastern New Mexico, received honorable mention as a wide receiver and defensive back on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state team released Thursday.
Dallas South Oak Cliff’s senior lineman Billy Walton was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Midlothian senior quarterback Kaden Brown and Montgomery Lake Creek sophomore running back Tyvonn Byars shared Offensive Player of the Year honors.
South Oak Cliff’s Clifton Todd was named Coach of the Year.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Max Anderson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4.5, 303, jr.; Colton Thomasson, Smithson Valley, 6-8, 325, sr.
Tackles – Brione Ramsey-Brooks, South Oak Cliff, 6-5, 380, sr.; (tie) Andre Cojoe, Mansfield Timberview, 6-6, 325, sr.; Trevor Goosby, Melissa, 6-7, 300, sr.
Center – (tie) Cody Clough, A&M Consolidated, sr.; Brodan Elliott, Georgetown, 6-2, 280, sr.
Wide receivers – Jalen Pope, Aledo, 6-1, 180, sr.; Jalen Hale, Longview, 6-2, 175, sr.; Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.
Tight end – Tripp Riordan, Frisco Wakeland, 6-5, 230, sr.
Quarterback – Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1, 180, sr.
Running backs – Tyvonn Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 205, soph.; James Peoples, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 190, jr.; Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station, 5-10, 165, soph.
Fullback – Ben Carter, Liberty Hill, 5-8, 175, jr.
All-purpose – (tie) Mekhi Sandolph, Waco University, 5-6, 160, sr.; Tyrell Trevino, Mercedes, 5-11, 160, sr.
Place-kicker – Dylan Riggins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-2, 160, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Billy Walton, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 230, sr.; Nigel Smith, Melissa, 6-5, 270, jr.; Keith Smith, South Oak Cliff, 6-3, 275, sr.; Riley Van Poppel, Argyle, 6-5, 275, sr.
Linebackers – Brandon Jones, South Oak Cliff, 6-1, 195, jr.; Samuel Omosigho, Crandall, 6-1, 208, sr.; Gavin Woods, Smithson Valley, 6-3, 225, sr.; Grant Mirabal, Argyle, 6-1, 230, sr.
Secondary – Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff, 6-0, 175, sr.; David Spruiells, South Oak Cliff, 5-9, 165, sr.; Gerald Lacy, Lancaster, 5-11, 185, jr.; (tie) Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Johnson, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 170, jr.
Punter – Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, sr.
Utility – Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, jr.
Kick returner – Rett Andersen, Alamo Heights, 5-11, 180, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – Briley Barron, Texas High, 6-5, 305, sr.; Kolt DelaTorre, Denton Ryan, 6-2, 295, sr.
Tackles – Isaac Sohn, Aledo, 6-4, 285, sr.; Wes Tucker, Argyle, 6-5, 275, sr.
Center – Jackson Harrison, Liberty Hill, 6-1, 285, sr.
Wide receivers – Drayden Dickmann, Georgetown, 5-11, 169, sr.; Karson Maynard, Melissa, 6-4, 200, jr.; Bryant Wesco, Midlothian, 6-2, 170, jr.
Tight end – Bryce Gilchrist, Frisco Heritage, 6-3, 235, sr.
Quarterback – Elijah Durrette, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 160, sr.
Running backs – Taylor Tatum, Longview, 6-0, 195, jr.; Sedrick Alexander,
Austin LBJ, 5-9, 195, sr.; Chase Bingman, Terrell, 5-9, 170, jr.
Fullback – Isaac Lozano, Roma, 5-7, 140, jr.
All-purpose – Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, soph.
Place-kicker – Cub Patton, Lubbock Cooper, 6-0, 160, soph.
Defense
Linemen – Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-5, 250, sr.; Dealyn Evans, Longview Pine Tree 6-6, 270, jr.; Billy Smith, Longview, 6-1, 235, jr.; Brendan Bett, Killeen Ellison, 6-5, 285, sr.
Linebackers – Ta’Darion Boone, Longview, 5-9, 175, sr.; Davhon Keys, Aledo, 5-11, 205, jr.; Harrison Robinson, College Station, 5-10, 175, sr.; Tommy Colligan, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 245, sr.
Secondary – Javeon Wilcox, Lake Belton, 6-1, 215, sr.; Tony Hamilton, College Station, 5-10, 175, jr.; Willie Nelson, Longview, 5-9, 175, jr.; David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, 6-1, 205, sr.
Punter – Noah Moaga, Belton, 5-8, 160, sr.
Utility – Micah Simpson, Greenville, 5-9, 150, sr.
Kick returner – Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – Logan Marshall, Brenham, 6-0, 270, sr.; Mason Timmermann, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-4, 255, sr.
Tackles – Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-1, 285, soph.; Dante Garcia, PSJA North, 6-2, 280, jr.
Center – (tie) Zach Erickson, Belton, 6-3, 305, sr.; Jason Crowder, Argyle, 6-2, 280, sr.
Wide receivers – Micah Hudson, Lake Belton, 6-1, 195, jr.; Xayvion Noland, New Braunfels Canyon, 5-6, 155, sr.; Ja’Koby Banks, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-10, 180, sr.
Tight end – Ashton Garza, Hallsville, 6-3, 230, sr.
Quarterback – Deuce Adams, New Braunfels Canyon, 6-1, 170, jr.
Running backs – Davion Godley, Fulshear, 5-9, 160, jr.; Noah Long, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 185, jr.; (tie) Chase Bingmon, Terrell, 5-9, 170, jr.; LJ Martin, Canutillo, 6-2, 200, sr.
Fullback – Jason Montes, PSJA North, 5-9, 195, jr.
All-purpose – (tie) Jordyn Bailey, Denton Ryan, 5-10, 175, sr.; Chris Bruce, Hays High, 6-3, 190, sr.
Place-kicker – (tie) Clayton Amaya, Smithson Valley, 5-10, 170, jr.; Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated, 6-0, 175, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Jailyn Gibbs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-1, 208, jr; Korbin Johnson, College Station, 6-1, 260, sr.; Avion Carter, Amarillo Tascosa, 6-6, 245, sr.; Ansel Din-Mbuh, Aledo, 6-3, 285, sr.
Linebackers – Braylan Shelby, Friendswood, 6-5, 235 sr.; Homar Barrera, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 195, sr.; Latreveon McCutchin, Austin LBJ, 6-2, 205, sr.; Steven Garza, PSJA North, 5-9, 175, soph.
Secondary – Jaden Allen, Aledo, 5-10, 175, jr.; Chapman Lewis, Burleson Centennial, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jordan Sanford, Mansfield Timberview, 6-0, 180, sr.; (tie) A.J. Tisdell, College Station, 6-0, 180, sr.; Gilbert Trillo, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 170, jr.
Punter – Trey Batson, Argyle, 6-0, 190, sr.
Utility – Naje Drakes, Waco University, 5-9, 180, sr.
Kick returner – (tie) Sam Lee, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-10, 160, jr.;Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star, 6-1, 170, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
Guards – Drew Jones, Hallsville, 6-3, 270, sr.; Colter Lynch, Lubbock Cooper, 6-3, 280, sr.; Mathew Pinion, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 260, jr.; Austin Soupiset, Alamo Heights, 6-0, 235, sr.; Hudson Stillwell, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 195, sr.
Tackles – Kaden Carr, Lubbock Cooper, 6-5, 320, sr.; Aiden Kaplan, Montgomery Lake Creek, 6-3, 270, jr.; Koleton Faith, Fulshear, 6-6, 250, sr.
Dylan Shaw, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-4, 300, sr.; Connor Stroh, Frisco Wakeland, 6-7, 355, sr.; Jansen Ware, Port Neches-Groves, 6-4, 285, sr.; Ryan Webb, Barbers Hill, 6-3, 295, sr.
Centers – Aaron Abrego, San Antonio Southside, 6-1, 270, jr.; Bryce Loftin, Port Neches-Groves, 6-1, 295, sr.; Hunter Trojacek, Midlothian Heritage, 6-0, 240, sr.
Wide receivers – Ross DuBose, Gregory-Portland, 5-10, 185, sr.; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West, 6-0, 185, sr.; Caleb Goodie, PA Memorial, 6-2, 180, sr.; Alejandro Guerrero, CC Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 160, sr.; Kyler Meschi, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jayden Moreno, Corpus Christi Miller, 5-9, 160, sr.; Braden Regala, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 160, jr.
Tight ends — Kyler Smith, Mount Pleasant, 6-3, 216, sr.; Evan Stein, Frisco Lone Star, 6-3, 215, sr.; Gunnar Wilson, Melissa, 6-4, 200, jr.
Quarterbacks – Noah Booras, Georgetown, 5-10, 170, jr.; Jordon Davis, Fort Bend Marshall, 5-9, 190, sr.; Ashton Dickens, Lockhart, 6-1, 190, jr.; Hauss Hejny, Aledo, 5-11, 185, jr.; Kadin Long, Abilene Wylie, 5-9, 165, sr.; Jace Moseley, Hallsville, 6-1, 178, sr.; Brennan Myer, Frisco Wakeland, 6-1, 190, jr.; Jayden Paluseo, CC Flour Bluff, 5-10, 150, soph.; Rylan Wooten, Rylan , 6-0, 170, sr.
Running backs — RJ Bunnell, Argyle, 6-1, 192, sr.; Bryan Chavez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-0, 250, sr.; J.Q. Davis Marshall, 5-9, 165, sr.; Brian Furch, Arlington Heights, sr.; Dennis Moody, Frisco Reedy, 5-10, 185, sr.; Andrew Petter, Georgetown, 5-11, 200, jr.; Parker Polk, Grapevine, 5-8, 175, sr.; Kedren Young, Lufkin, 5-11.5, 205, jr.
Fullbacks – Seth Smith, Fulshear, 5-9, 255, sr.; Terry Davis, Terrell, 5-9, 205, sr.; Cason Pustka, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-9, 185, sr.; Elijah Zeh, Burleson Centennial, sr.
All-purpose – Jerrod Hicks, Killeen Shoemaker, 5-9, 165, jr.; Justin Navarro, Edinburg Vela, 5-11, 170, sr.
Place-kickers – Alex Abbott, Montgomery Lake Creek, 5-11, 164, jr.; Alejandro Gomez, Roma, 6-0, 215, sr.; Armando Rojas, Victoria West, 6-1, 190, sr.; Zach Southard, Hallsville, 6-0, 165, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Kevin Allen, Everman, 6-3, 280, sr.; Kenyon Armstrong, Manvel, 6-0, 225, sr.; Carson Combs, Marshall, 5-10, 250, sr.
Christian DeLaGarza, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jake Dufner, Edinburg Vela, 6-0, 190, sr.; Danny Garcia, PSJA North, 6-1, 275, jr.; Joshua Frayre, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 220, sr.; Luke Gambs, Wichita Falls Rider, 6-3, 255, sr.; Dixon Hudson, Frisco Reedy, 6-4, 230, sr.; Daniel Obinna, Georgetown, 6-0, 280, sr.; Adrian Rodriguez, Alamo Heights, 5-8, 185, sr.; Hipolito Salazar, SA Southwest, 5-11, 200, sr.; Kade Tompkins, Midlothian, 6-1, 300, sr.; Ty’Odrick Wagner, Waco University, 6-1, 245, sr.
Linebackers – Chase Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek, 6-2.5, 195, sr.; Ricky Brown, Brenham, 5-10, 215, sr.; Mathew Castaneda, San Antonio Southside, 5-10, 185, sr.; Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-2, 200, soph.; Mason Droddy, Port Neches-Groves, 5-8, 175, sr.; Michael Gonzalez, PSJA North, 6-1, 208, jr.; Kenneth Johnson, Abilene, 6-1, 185, sr.; Gabriel Juarez, Gregory-Portland, 6-0, 210, jr.; Miller Malone, Barbers Hill, 6-2, 190, jr.; Brodie Mitchell, Gregory-Portland, 6-3, 215, jr.; Caleb Otlewski, Melissa, 6-4, 225, sr.; Jordan Sample, Fort Bend Marshall, 6-1, 190, sr.
Defensive backs – Cameron Dickey, Austin Crockett, 5-10, 200, jr.; Dylan Doudt, Frisco Heritage, 5-6, 155, sr.; Jaaqwan Felton, Argyle, 6-1, 200, sr.; D’Andre Fillmore, Victoria West, 6-0, 185, sr.; David Galan, Roma, 5-10, 155, jr.; Marquel Hambric, Terrell, 5-10, 161, jr.; Solomon Hopkins, Midlothian Heritage, 6-1 185, sr.; Jermond McCoy, Whitehouse, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jalen O’Neal, Manvel, 6-1, 170, sr.; Thomas Shoales, Georgetown, 5-11, 180, sr.; Tyrone Morgan, Wichita Falls Rider, 5-10, 165, jr.; Hudson Stillwell, Liberty Hill, 5-10, 175, sr.; Justin Strong, Elgin, 6-1, 175, sr.; Jacob Fields, Melissa, 5-10, 180, sr.; Connor Tyler, CC Flour Bluff, sr.; Haeven Watson, SA Veterans Memorial, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, 6-5, 205, soph.
Kick returners – Christian Sabsook, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 160, jr.; Kaleb Smith, Frisco Reedy, 6-0, 172, sr.; Michael Terry, Alamo Heights, 6-3, 195, soph.; Obed Max Alvarez, McAllen, 6-2, 180, jr.; Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, 6-5, 205, soph.
Utility – Obed Max Alvarez, McAllen, 6-2, 180, jr.; Gerry Gomez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 6-2, 185, jr.; Cameran Dickson, CC Flour Bluff, 6-1, 175, soph.