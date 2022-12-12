Victoria West had three players recognized in the All-District superlatives for District 14-5A, Division I.
The district recognized West senior Diego Martinez as Honorary MVP. Martinez was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 7, four days before the Warriors opened the playoffs.
Senior D’andre Fillmore was named Defensive Player of the Year after recording four interceptions and 17 tackles for the Warriors this season. Fillmore also garnered Receiver MVP honors following a year in which he led the team with 51 receptions for 949 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Junior Kamauri Montgomery was named co-Offensive Back MVP with Corpus Christi Carroll’s Leroy Rodriguez. Montgomery rushed for 1,335 yards and 15 touchdowns on 191 carries to help West reach the area round of playoffs.
East seniors Jadon Williams and Ja’Carrien Giles were named to the first team offense.
Williams completed 165 of 280 passes for 2,447 yards and 19 touchdowns, and carried 120 times for 746 yards and 15 touchdowns this year. Giles rushed for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns on 131 carries this year.
West offensive linemen LuisCarlos Islas and Eric Bland were first team selections, as well.
West’s Zane Artiaga, TK Rollins, Carter Nelson, Clayton Sciba and Armando Rojas were named to the first team defense.
Sciba led the team in tackles with 74, including three tackles for a loss. Rollins had 3.5 sacks this season.
East’s Kevin Marin and Jastin Wallace were first team defense selections.
Marin had 61 tackles and four TFLs this year, while Wallace racked up 78 tackles and three for a loss.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial head coach Ben Bitner was named Coach of the Year while Corpus Christi Miller senior Lonnie Adkism was named the district MVP.
Here’s the all-district list in full:
Superlatives
- HONORARY DISTRICT MVP Diego Martinez Sr. Victoria West
- Coach of the Year Ben Bitner Veterans Memorial
- District MVP Lonnie Adkism Sr. Miller
- Offensive Player of Year Elijah Durrette Sr. Veterans Memorial
- Defensive Player of Year D'Andre Fillmore Sr. Victoria West
- Offensive Newcomer of the Year Trevor Long Soph. Miller
- Defensive Newcomer of the Year Steven Richardson Soph. Miller
- Offensive Back MVP Kamauri Montgomery/Leroy Rodriguez Jr./Sr. Victoria West/Carroll
- Offensive Reciever MVP D'Andre Fillmore Sr. Victoria West
- Offensive Lineman MVP Aiden Mercado Sr. Veterans Memorial
- Defensive Lineman MVP Joshua Frayre Sr. Veterans Memorial
- Defensive Linebacker MVP Lamarcus Cullum Soph. Miller
- Defensive Back MVP Luke Johnson Jr. Veterans Memorial
1st Team Offense
- QB Jadon Williams Sr. Victoria East
- RB Corey Holmes Soph. Miller
- RB Ja Carrien Giles Sr. Victoria East
- RB Brandon Chapa Jr. Ray
- FB Amahdo Rivera Fr. Moody
- WR Alejandro Guerrero Sr. Veterans Memorial
- WR Jayden Moreno Sr. Miller
- WR Datron Denmon Sr. Miller
- WR Jasion Juarez Sr. Carroll
- TE Jimmy Rodriguez Jr. Moody
- C Brandon Guerrero Sr. Miller
- C Gabriel Cerda Sr. Carroll
- OG Luiscarlos Islas Sr. West
- OG Jesus Martinez Sr. Miller
- OG Justin Gromlich Sr. Veterans Memorial
- OT Devin Cage Soph. Miller
- OT Eric Bland Jr. Victoria West
- Punter Ben Ibarra Sr. Moody
1st Team Defense
- DL Josiah Lewis Sr. Veterans Memorial
- DL Kevin Marin Sr. Victoria East
- DL Ryan Cantu Soph. Miller
- DL Zane Artiaga Sr. Victoria West
- DE Jaredh Frayre Sr. Veterans Memorial
- DE Di'Quincee Williams Sr. Miller
- DE TK Rollins Jr. Victoria West
- ILB Homar Barrera - Lopez Sr. Veterans Memorial
- ILB Delson Cavaness Soph. Miller
- OLB Jonah Stafford Soph. Miller
- OLB Clayton Sciba Sr. Victoria West
- OLB Jastin Wallace Sr. Victoria East
- OLB Jacob Posada Jr. Carroll
- CB Christian Sabsook Jr. Veterans Memorial
- CB Damare Lister Jr. Veterans Memorial
- CB Jasion Juarez Sr. Carroll
- S Landon Johnson Jr. Miller
- S Carter Nelson Sr. Victoria West
- Kicker Armando Rojas Sr. Victoria West
- Special Teams Player Luke Moya Jr. Veterans Memorial
2nd Team Offense
- QB Benny Hernandez Jr. Carroll
- RB Jaiden Castaneda * Sr. Veterans Memorial
- RB Jordan Castillo Sr. King
- FB Aiden Navarre Jr. Ray
- WR Isaac Rojas Sr. Veterans Memorial
- WR Nate Reyes Sr. King
- WR Ben Sandoval Sr. Carroll
- WR Thomas Vargas Sr. Victoria East
- WR Ethan Vela Soph. Miller
- TE Marquis Cabatit-Dixon Jr. Carroll
- C Anthony Rios Sr. Veterans Memorial
- OG George Simmons Soph. Miller
- OG John Medrano Sr. Victoria East
- OT Treylon Harris Jr. Victoria East
- OT Adam Balle Jr. Miller
- OT Noah Cardenas Sr. Carroll
- Punter Layton Carpenter Sr. Ray
2nd Team Defense
- DL Nicolas Guerrero Sr. Veterans Memorial
- DL Donovan Otero Jr. Miller
- DL Sammy Zubieta Sr. Victoria East
- DE Danny McKenna Soph. Ray
- DE Trevor Robinson Soph. West
- DE Brayden Dennis Jr. Miller
- DE Aaron Gonzales Jr. Carroll
- ILB Jaxx Rangnow Sr. Victoria West
- ILB Nicholas Nunez Sr. Miller
- OLB Tanner Williams Sr. King
- OLB Kamauri Montgomery Jr. Victoria West
- CB Brysyn Garderner Sr. Victoria East
- CB Kole Sheffel Sr. Victoria West
- S Matthew Jackson Sr. Victoria East
- S Jake Perez Jr. Miller
- Kicker Isaac Rojas Sr. Veterans Memorial
- Special Teams Player Daniel Smith Soph. King
- Special Teams Player Donovan Cristan Soph. Miller
- Special Teams Player Jamison Galvan Jr. Ray
Honorable mention
Victoria East: Dylan Chavez, Shawn Guerrero, Macario Martinez, Bryson Ortega, Nijahrell Prater, Xavier Salazar, Jaydon Smith, Joe Soto - Jr. LB, Zane Thomas, Braylin Vasquez;
Victoria West: Braden Merritt, Hayden Michalk, Cruz Medina, Camden Repper, Zachary Sanchez, Jeremiah Baldwin, Dajavius Steen, Noah Neibrandt, Zorian Barfield;